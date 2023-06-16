The canine actor who played Cain in Red Dead Redemption 2 has died





Canine actor Einstein, whose motion capture performance was responsible for bringing companion Cain to life in Rockstar Studios’ Red Dead Redemption 2, has died. Einstein was truly one of a kind. From the moment we met, we formed a deep bond, and it was clear we were destined for countless adventures together, Einstein owner Jason Barnes wrote in a touching Instagram tribute announcing the death of his friends. You possessed a strange intelligence, which earned you the name of Einstein; although sometimes the name sounded like a joke. Players are introduced to Cain in Red Dead Redemption 2 shortly after the Van der Linde gang set up camp at Clemens Point, at which point the stray elder fights his way through the motley gathering. In a brief cutscene, Dutch allows John Marstons son Jack to keep the dog, who later disappears under mysterious and unpleasant circumstances after the gang moves its camp to Beaver Hollow. Rest in peace to the best boah Einstein, motion capture performer for Cain, the stray dog ​​who has found a home in the gang’s camp at Clemons Point. Arthur makes a small sketch of himself in his diary, and we find him in the credits of the game https://t.co/Mq3SrPBWtw pic.twitter.com/tt3XlKnZa7 RedDeadNet (@RedDeadNet) June 15, 2023 Although our time together is over, your memory will live forever. Red Dead Redemption 2 may immortalize you as Cain, but it’s the memories we’ve made together that really preserve your spirit, Barnes continued. The lessons you taught me about loyalty, love, and living life to the fullest will never be forgotten. Barnes worked as a senior animator at Rockstar Games during the development of Red Dead Redemption 2. While performing, Einstein had to don a specially created motion capture suit that allowed the team to record the data needed to give life to his digital persona. This performance would earn him a spot in the games end credits, alongside a handful of other animal performers. Einstein, my best boy, as we say goodbye to you today, please know that you were cherished, loved and appreciated beyond measure, Barnes concluded in his heartbreaking tribute on Instagram. The void you leave behind is immeasurable, but the imprint you left on our lives will never fade. Rest in peace, knowing that you will forever be remembered as a legend, a fellow adventurer and my best friend. Thank you for everything, I love you Doody Bear. Anthony is a freelance contributor covering science and gaming news for IGN. He has over eight years of experience covering groundbreaking developments in multiple scientific fields and has absolutely no time for your shenanigans. Follow him on Twitter @BeardConGamer

