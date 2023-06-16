Utah Valley Pride Theater Festival offers to collect and share LGBTQ+ stories | News, Sports, Jobs

1 / 2 The facade of The Towne Hub Theater in American Fork announces the Utah Valley Pride theater festival on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Harrison Epstein, Daily Herald 2 / 2 Zack Elzey, creator of the Utah Valley Pride Theater Festival, sits on a stage at The Towne Hub Theater in American Fork on Saturday, June 10, 2023. The Towne Hub hosts the festival. Harrison Epstein, Daily Herald ❮

Born and raised in Utah County, Zack Elzey wanted to make sure there was some sort of Pride recognition in the Valley come June. A member of the theater community and founder of the Utah Valley Players, a local acting troupe, Elzey established the Utah Valley Pride Theater Festival.

We always wanted to have some sort of event where people in the Utah Valley could come celebrate and have different kinds of stories and experiences in different kinds of theater,” Elzey said. I think a lot of the same types of theater are produced in the valley and I think, with that, it’s theater that people don’t usually experience.

The festival continues throughout this weekend, having started with a performance of Cabaret on June 9 and ending next Tuesday with several performances. All shows have taken place and will take place at the Towne Hub in American Fork.

Having the festival in American Fork goes beyond the relationship Elzey has with The Towne Hub, having previously performed and hosted shows at the main street venue. He called the city the center between Provo and the Lehi/Draper area.

The festival is an 11-day undertaking with multiple stagings of four different shows for different types of audience. He understands Cabareta risque show set in a nightclub; The 54th step, an original show set in a state legislature discussing an anti-bullying bill; a pair of works by Shakespeare in twelfth night And Storm; And The Laramie Projecta play chronicling the aftermath of the murder of Matthew Shepard in 1998.

Each show has a different cast and director, with Kacey Spadafora, also a lifelong resident of Utah County, taking the lead on Cabaret. People were given carte blanche, he said, to put on their show and he chose Cabaret because of the message and how he sees it translating from when it was originally written, 1966, until now.

Cabaret just has a strong message about the banality of fascism, the rise of fascism. It just comes a little slow and it’s not going to ring any bells, it just crawls a little slow on you, Spadafora said, citing parallels he draws with many laws in the works recently, anti-trans, anti-drag and just generally anti-LGBTQ.

Having variety between shows was important to Elzey. He sought a balance between dark stories and upbeat ones. During the first round of performances and as the festival approached, there was little negative interaction. Elzey mentioned a few signs saying he was robbed while Spadafora said only a few people got out of Cabaret. They didn’t raise any anger or anything, they just walked away quietly, he said.

Still, the decision to hold the Pride festival was to send a message of awareness to members of the LGBTQ+ community and others in the Valley.

I think there are a lot of people who aren’t necessarily anti-LGBTQ, but just aren’t comfortable with it. And I think it has a lot to do with exposure, Elzey said. When you sit in a theater, with a group of people, you are showing empathy for someone’s life and you are sharing that empathy with someone as a community.

Although far from being a solo project, running the Pride Theater Festival took a lot of time and energy from Elzeys. As this was the first festival of this type, in particular, the participation of other people was done in faith, everything would work out.

Now halfway through, Elzey hopes the festival has proven its desire to tell LGBTQ+ stories in the region and that others would be ready to participate next year, either financially or more involved in the shows. In addition to private sponsorships, Elzey received a grant from the Hamsam Foundation, he said, which gives grants to different theater companies.

Elzey and her group are also working on organizing a mental health theater festival in August, for which they are still looking for potential donors and sponsors. The goal is similar to that of the Pride Theater Festival, to provide a place for people to learn about others and their lives.

Tickets and the full festival program are available at http://utahvalleytheatrefestival.com/.

