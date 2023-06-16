British actress Glenda Jackson dies aged 87

Jackson was a two-time Academy Award winner and Tony Award winner, who also became a left-wing politician in Britain’s Parliament for 23 years.

LONDON, UK Actress Glenda Jackson, two-time Oscar winner and later socialist politician in Britain’s Parliament for 23 years, has died. She was 87 years old.

One of four daughters of a bricklayer and housekeeper from the North West of England, Jackson never forgot her roots even as she made a name for herself as one of the greatest actresses of her generation.

Her agent said she died at her home in south-east London after a brief illness.

Bony, pale and angular, with sharp, piercing eyes, she had acted in theatre, TV and film before quitting to play politics with the centre-left Labor Party, saying: ‘The life of an actor n is not interesting”.

The current lawmaker from Jackson’s former seat in parliament said she was devastated to learn of her predecessor’s death.

“A wonderful politician, an incredible actress and a very supportive mentor,” Tulip Siddiq said on Twitter.

Growing up in Birkenhead, Cheshire, Jackson left school at the age of 15 and found work in a shop before winning a place at the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London.

She won her first Oscar in 1971 as a lead actress for her role as a headstrong artist in director Ken Russell’s film about DH Lawrence’s novel. Women in love.

Her second Oscar came three years later for A touch of classa romantic comedy directed by Melvin Frank in which Jackson plays a harassed fashion designer caught up in a disastrous love affair with an American businessman in London.

Jackson also won two Emmys for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth I of England in the 1971 BBC television series. Elizabeth R..

Besides her serious film roles, Jackson also showed her popular comedic flair when she appeared on some of British television’s best-loved comedy shows of the time, starring Cleopatra in a skit with the duo Eric Morecambe. and Ernie Wise and appearing on The puppet show.

“She leaves a space in our cultural and political life that can never be filled,” said Labor leader Keir Starmer. “She has played many roles, with great distinction, passion and commitment.”

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly of the ruling Conservative Party described her as a “funny, thoughtful and principled person”.

“Moral malaise”

After more than three decades on stage and in film, Jackson quit acting and took his outspoken, direct style into politics.

She had been angered by the damage she believed had been inflicted on the working classes by Margaret Thatcher, Britain’s Conservative Prime Minister from 1979 to 1990.

In 1992, at the age of 55, Jackson won a seat in parliament representing the Labor Party in a North London constituency.

“We have to work for the poor, the homeless, the unemployed, the frail, the sick,” she told her supporters.

In parliament, Jackson was vocal in her condemnation of Tories whom she accused of instilling “appalling moral malaise” in Britain.

When Labor took power in 1997, then-Prime Minister Tony Blair appointed her deputy minister responsible for London transport, a post she held for two years before resigning in an unsuccessful attempt to be nominated as the Labor Party’s candidate for mayor of London.

Although she remained in parliament, winning re-election in 2001, 2005 and 2010 and fighting for equality, she became increasingly out of step with Blair’s more centrist approach and decided in 2011 not to stand in the next elections.

“I will be almost 80 and by then it will be time for someone else to have their turn,” she said.

She returned to acting in 2015 and the following year received critical acclaim for playing King Lear on stage. In 2018, she played A, 92, in Edward Albee three great women on Broadway, a performance that earned him a prestigious Tony Award.

In 2019, she played an elderly grandmother struggling with dementia in Elizabeth has disappeared a TV series and won the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Best Actress award.

Jackson was married from 1958 to 1976 to director Roy Hodges. She is survived by their son, Daniel Hodges, born in 1969. Rappler.com