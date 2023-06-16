Barbie looking to open ahead of ‘Oppenheimer’ – The Hollywood Reporter





Christopher Nolan dropped a bombshell in September 2021 when he revealed he would be making his next film, Oppenheimerfor Universal Pictures after spending years producing one box office hit after another for Warner Bros., including the Black Knight trilogy. The split came after the studio’s former owner, WarnerMedia, made streaming a priority over theater amid the pandemic. In just days, Universal announced that it would release Nolan’s historical drama about the making of the atomic bomb on July 21, 2023. The date was no coincidence: the month of mid-summer has long been a ramp of lucky launch for the revered filmmaker. Warners previously staked the same weekend for John Cena’s Looney Tunes movie Coyote vs. ACME Before Oppenheimer arrived, but the studio changed course in April 2022 and retired Coyote of the calendar, announcing that it would rather open Barbie July 21, 2023. At the time, most analysts didn’t give much thought to the contest between the two films, considering that a Barbie movie had languished in development for years before moving from Sony to Warners. But in recent months, the film has become a social media phenomenon. Preliminary monitoring indicates Barbie will win the weekend of July 21-23 before Oppenheimeraccording to sources with access to various survey services. For Oppenheimer — an R-rated, three-hour drama targeting adults — having legs could prove far more important than its opening weekend. Still, there’s no denying that the filmmakers care deeply about a film’s theatrical performance and top the charts in its first weekend. Nolan has already arrived at No. 2; in 2014, Interstellar open behind Disney’s Big Hero 6on its way to $701.7 million worldwide. The new regime of Warner Bros. Discovery is eager to mend its relationship with Nolan, according to a new Variety cover story. “We hope to get Nolan back,” said Warner Bros. chief Michael De Luca. Film Group, adding that he believed there was a world where it could happen. Yet neither De Luca nor his co-boss, Pamela Abdy, were asked if they had ever considered moving Barbie compared to the July 21 date when they arrived on Warners grounds last year, having been hired by the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav. The interview sparked discussions across Hollywood, with multiple box office sources wondering why Barbie didn’t budge if Warners was so keen on pleasing Nolan. Changing a release date isn’t an easy task, of course, but some think it’s not an ideal situation to have two high-profile movies on the same date at a time when the box office is still recovering. of the pandemic. Others say Barbie And Oppenheimer couldn’t be more opposite in scope and size, and that there’s room for both. Directed by Greta Gerwig from lady bird And Little woman fame, Barbie stars Margot Robbie in the lead role and Ryan Gosling as Ken. At CinemaCon in late April, the Las Vegas convention’s most popular attraction was arguably a pop-up Barbie photo booth bathed in the film’s signature pink paint job, while Gosling caused a stir onstage when he showed up in a pink jacket. Trending women’s titles can turn into summer box office bargains, like the sex and the city Or Oh mom! franchisees. Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, considered the father of the atomic bomb, alongside an all-star ensemble cast including Emily Blunt and Matt Damon. July’s box office race is shaping up to be quite heated. Paramount and Skydance open Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 on July 12 at the national level, and the photo of the event will always be a formidable force when Oppenheimer And Barbie open. (There is even a scenario where Oppenheimer comes third in its opening weekend behind Barbie And Impossible mission.) The trio of films won’t be officially tracked until three weeks before they open, but already, the moment of reckoning has begun for everyone involved.

