Shah Rukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, almost brought Jackie Chan to the Indian film industry with Ra.One, but here’s why it ended up shattering many dreams!





Jackie Chan is one of the most renowned action stars with a huge fan following all over the world. While the actor has been a top name in the showbiz industry for over a decade, he has yet to be seen in a Bollywood movie. However, there was a possibility when Shah Rukh Khan approached him for a role in his promising project, Ra.One. Read on to find out what really happened and why he didn’t take the role. Ra.One has become one of the most underrated films in terms of VFX and CGI in recent times, as many Bollywood projects fail to impress in terms of visual effects. While SRK’s starring films have been one of Bollywood’s biggest bombshells, read on to find out what role he was offered. In the film, Jackie Chan was offered to play the role of a central role of the Chinese computer programmer, Akaashi. The role then went to Tom Wu as the Hollywood megastar was too expensive to hire. According to a report from Times of India, Shah Rukh Khan once revealed that he tried to approach Chan for the role but couldn’t as he was too expensive at the time. As Shah Rukh Khan failed to get Jackie Chan for the film, he also revealed that his children love him. The Ra.One actor also revealed that when Chan first held his son, he wanted him to look like Hollywood star Jackie Chan. However, it would have been interesting to see him team up with SRK for the Bollywood film. .@iamsrk Tom Wu in the movie Ra One

A martial arts expert, a fabulous. Actor he was fascinating in his double roles a good guy & the bad guy.. https://t.co/3JX1ROU0Z2 pic.twitter.com/4VqKtXjOQ0 Shirin (@iam4sunrise) July 21, 2020 However, that wasn't the only Hollywood collaboration the film had. The film had Hollywood pop star Akon for its songs. Even till date, the songs have been a big party hit. For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com. Must read: When Mithun Chakraborty watched his struggles, revealing he had to fight every day and walk on the bed of thorns: the film industry never remembers the losers, you can only

