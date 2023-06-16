Glenda Jackson, actress and politician, 1936 2023

Glenda Jackson, the award-winning actress and Labor politician who died aged 87, had a remarkable three-act career. Each act was characterized by a fearlessness that aroused both admiration and censure.

Jackson, the eldest of four daughters, was born in Birkenhead in 1936 to Joan, a housekeeper, and Harry, a bricklayer. She left school at 15 and worked for Boots for a while. After a brief spell in a local amateur theater society, she applied to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, where she obtained a place on a scholarship.

Others with his background might have sought safe and bankable roles. But Jackson, who once said she didn’t like the public, on the grounds that they mostly wanted what they had liked before, had more eclectic tastes. She began her career in repertory theater, where she also met and married Roy Hodges, a stage manager, with whom she had a son.

The 1970s were a period of runaway success for Jackson, she won two Oscars, in 1971 for women in love and in 1974 for A touch of class, although she chose not to attend either ceremony. She later said that she gave the two statuettes to her mother, who used them as bookends. Between these Oscars, she won her first Bafta for Sunday, Bloody Sunday and Emmy Awards for her stunning performance as Elizabeth I in the BBC’s Timeless Miniseries, Elizabeth R.. Her love life, however, was in flux: she and Hodges divorced in 1976.

<>

Glenda Jackson as Queen Elizabeth I in the BBC miniseries Elizabeth R Avalon/Getty Images

Jackson with Oliver Reed in Women in Love, for which she won the Best Actress Oscar Photo 12/Alamy



The 1980s marked the beginning of Jackson’s transition into her second act, as a Labor politician. She was an enthusiastic champion of Neil Kinnock’s modernization of Labor and a vocal critic of Militant Tendency, a Trotskyist group then dominating politics on Merseyside, where she grew up. She sent Kinnock a note of congratulations after his 1985 speech condemning the group and appeared in advertisements as part of the party’s 1986 glossy campaign for jobs and industry.

Jackson was highly sought after by local Labor parties, receiving pleas from several constituencies, including the ultra-safe seat of Leeds East, where former Chancellor of the Exchequer Denis Healey was retiring. She ultimately opted for the nomination in the fringe constituency of Hampstead and Highgate (later Hampstead and Kilburn). She won the seat with an above-average swing, despite the party’s loss in the general election.

Although Jackson voted for Tony Blair in the 1994 leadership election and served as one of his ministers until 1999, she has in many ways come to embody the soft left of Labour: a group who did the heavy lifting to bring the party back to power in the 1980s and 1990s, but ended up personally and politically disappointed in Blair. She later expressed satisfaction with Keir Starmers’ leadership, while urging him to try to improve his one big drawback: his voice.

His own remarkable voice was evident during his most memorable appearance in the House of Commons. She used the 2013 debate to commemorate the death of Margaret Thatcher to deliver a scathing speech condemning the late Prime Minister. The decision outraged many in Westminster, embarrassed some Labor, but delighted others. The review that pleased him most was the affectionate tribute in the Telegraph to his son, opinion columnist Dan Hodges.

<>

Jackson canvassing in 1992 Mirrorpix/Alamy

Jackson at home with his son, Dan Hodges, in 1971 Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images



Jackson’s delivery reminded her that she had lost none of her acting talent, an occupation she returned to in her third and final act. After leaving politics in 2015, she played Lear in a widely acclaimed performance in 2016, which one reviewer likened to a mountaineer returning to the fray with an assault on Everest. She won another Bafta and another Emmy for the central role in Elizabeth has disappeared and finished his last film, The great escapeeshortly before his death.

Throughout her time on stage and while representing a North London constituency in the House of Commons, she remained a resident of Blackheath, South London, in the house she had owned since the 1970s. In recent years, she has occupied a basement apartment in that same house, getting up to have dinner with her family and to discuss politics with her son, who has compared his mother’s lifestyle to a reverse Mrs. Rochester.

Some Labor members have remained puzzled that Jackson never swapped his flat for a residence in his constituency, which contains many of the capital’s most sought-after homes. But those who knew her understood: to stay in Blackheath meant to stay, as she did in her final days, in the company of her family.

In two industries that tend to chew people up and spit them out, Jackson has managed to earn the public’s lasting affection. This was due, in part, to his remarkable ability to act and speak fearlessly.