Exploring dark matter through a first Australian artistic and scientific collaboration with Arts at CERN

Chroma V installation by Yunchul Kim at Korea Pavilion 2022. Courtesy of the artist. Photo by Roman Mrz

dark mattersa new exhibition showcasing artistic and scientific projects that interrogate the indefinable, unmeasurable and disturbing phenomena that is dark matter, has been developed by Science Gallery Melbourne, the University of Melbourne, Arts at CERN (European Organization for Nuclear Research ) and the ARC Center of Excellence for Dark Matter Particle Physics.

Opening in August at Melbourne Science Gallery and co-organized with Monica Bello, Head of Arts at CERN, many projects stem from the Arts at CERN international artist residency programme.

While CERN’s main goal is to discover what the universe is made of, over the past decade it has conducted an artistic program of global influence, encouraging collaborations with the world’s leading cultural institutions and scientific laboratories. to bring together artists and physicists.

Dark Matters also features a major new commission developed in collaboration with the ARC Center of Excellence for Dark Matter Particle Physics, led by Professor Elisabetta Barberio of the University of Melbourne, which brings together experts from collaborating universities and of partners across Australia and overseas to unlock the secrets. of dark matter and fostering the scientific and technical leaders of tomorrow.

Dr Ryan Jefferies, Director of Science Gallery Melbourne, said he was honored to work with Monica Bello and Arts at CERN to bring this ambitious new exhibition to fruition.

“CERN is a world-class center for research in fundamental physics, but it also recognizes the value of fostering relationships between scientists and artists, and their shared interest in examining and finding meaning in the world we live in. It was such a privilege to work with Monica Bello and the CERN team, and to co-curate an exhibition where artists and scientists together explore some of the most important and puzzling questions about the universe,” said Dr. Jefferies.

Monica Bello, Head of Arts at CERN, said: “We don’t know what makes up 95% of our universe – which we think is both dark energy and dark matter. But since dark matter doesn’t emit, reflect, or absorb light, we can’t see or touch it. It continues to be elusive as we continue our ultimate quest to understand it. We hope this exhibition will shed some light on this intriguing scientific question.

As with all Science Gallery Melbourne exhibitions, Dark Matters was co-curated with a panel of young people and academic experts, as well as Tilly Boleyn, Curatorial Manager at Science Gallery Melbourne. Tilly Boleyn said: “The projects in this exhibition not only explore the foundations of our existence, but also ask why there is still so much we still don’t know and understand on a planetary and universal scale. , and how can new technologies and creativity help us to change that.

One of the highlights of Dark Matters is South Korean composer, music producer and artist Yunchul Kim’s monumental Chroma V, a giant 50-meter-long sculpture that folds in on itself in a complicated knot. Made from metal and materials from new techniques explored by Yunchul in collaboration with material scientists, the sculpture detects subatomic particles and comes to life by reacting to these invisible forces.

About CERN – European Organization for Nuclear Research

CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, is one of the world’s leading particle physics laboratories. The Organization is located on the Franco-Swiss border, with its headquarters in Geneva.

CERN’s mission is to perform world-class research in fundamental particle physics to discover what the universe is made of and how it works. The Laboratory offers a unique range of particle accelerator facilities to researchers, to push back the limits of human knowledge.

The Laboratory, created in 1954, has become an excellent example of international collaboration. Its member states are: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Cyprus, Estonia and Slovenia are Associate Member States in the pre-stage to Membership. Croatia, India, Latvia, Lithuania, Pakistan, Trikiye and Ukraine are Associate Member States. Japan and the United States of America currently have observer status, as do the European Union and UNESCO. The observer status of the Russian Federation and the JINR is suspended in accordance with the CERN Council resolutions of March 8, 2022 and March 25, 2022, respectively.

About the arts at CERN

Arts at CERN is CERN’s artistic program and the world’s leading artistic program promoting dialogue between artists and physicists. Over the past decade, Arts at CERN has brought arts and science together in new configurations, working with leading cultural institutions and science labs around the world. Artists from all artistic disciplines are welcomed to the Laboratory to discover how the big questions about our universe are answered by fundamental science. Arts at CERN supports artists in researching and exploring new science-related ideas, through residencies and in the production of new works, through the art commissioning program and through exhibitions and events in collaboration with cultural partners.

About the University of Melbourne Science Gallery

The University of Melbourne Science Gallery opened in 2022 in the University’s innovation district, Melbourne Connect. Exploring the collision of art and science and playing a vital role in advancing knowledge about science, art and innovation, Science Gallery Melbourne is part of the renowned Global Science Gallery Network launched by Trinity Dublin College. One of seven global nodes, Science Gallery Melbourne aims to engage, inspire and transform inquisitive minds through arts and science. The University of Melbourne has been granted exclusive rights to the network’s only Australian node.