Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt reveals why she chose Heart of Stone as her first Hollywood film





Bollywood star Alia Bhatt’s acting career spans over a decade, earning her five of India’s prestigious Filmfare Awards and roles in global blockbuster films like RRR. However, Netflix’s upcoming action spy, Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, is his first American feature film. So why this project? “I love the idea that it was headlined by this female superstar,” says Bhatt in the new issue of Total Film Review , which hits newsstands Thursday, June 22. cinema for 10 years, and I was ready to understand that if I started again in a completely new language, I might not start with the biggest or the best role. But it was a very good lead role, very well written, and it complements the other characters very well.” She also hopes this is just the start of her Hollywood journey. “I would love to do a lot more films in English: action, romance, comedy, thriller, a family travel film about a happy slice of life,” she continues. “I have a list of movies I’d love to make and a list of filmmakers I’d love to work with. Hopefully that’s just the start.” Heart of Stone hits Netflix on August 11. In the meantime, check out our guide to the most anticipated movie release dates for the rest of the year. This is just an excerpt from our interview in the new issue of Total Film Review, which features the Netflix thriller Heart of Stone on the cover. The magazine arrives on the shelves this Thursday, June 22. Check out the covers below: (Image credit: Robert Viglasky/Netflix/Total Film) If you are a fan of Total Film, why not subscribe to never miss a number? You’ll get the magazine before it hits stores, with exclusive subscriber-only covers (like the one pictured above). And with our latest offer, you can get a free STM ChargeTree worth £69.99. Head toward MagazinesDirect for more information (terms and conditions apply). (Image credit: Total Film/STM/Netflix)

