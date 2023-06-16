Jewish actor shines in The Flash

In The Flash, Barry Allen wants his time-traveling superpower to alter an event that had a huge impact on his life: the horrific murder of his mother, which was blamed on his father.

Ezra Miller played the supporting role in a few films. In 2017's Justice League, when Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) shows him a surveillance photo taken of the fast guy, Barry tells him, "He's a person who looks exactly like me, but definitely isn't me."

There is no similar line in this film. But there’s a fun moment where Gal Gadot, as Wonder Woman, has Batman and The Flash in the Lasso of Truth, which has the power to force people to reveal what’s real. The Flash tells him he knows what sex is but he’s a virgin, proving that in at least one area Barry isn’t so quick after all.

Although Miller was quirky and funny in supporting roles in other movies that also included Suicide Squad. Several years ago, it was not a foregone conclusion that Miller would star in a superhero movie. Produced by Warner Bros., several directors left, and it ended up being directed by Andy Muschietti, who was clearly the right person for the job. It’s a treat to see Michael Keaton reprise his role as Batman and he still has the goods with the big gravelly voice. Seeing Gadot as Wonder Woman for a few minutes makes me sad that she’s no longer in the role, but it’s still a treat to see her on the big screen. Affleck, who plays Bruce Wayne and Batman is solid as usual.

One problem with the movie is that the human villains are unimposing and when Michael Shannons, General Zod comes out like a bat, or rather a Crytonian from hell, he’s menacing and scary. But he doesn’t have enough screen time and should have appeared earlier.

Miller captures moments of great humor, including when The Flash momentarily has no powers while trying to run and is dumb in a very believable scene where no spark flies.

Never before in the history of cinema has a can of crushed tomatoes played such an important role in the plot. Barry struggles to prove that his father, Henry, (Ron Livingston) was wrongfully convicted of his mother’s murder and tries to help prove his innocence. Nora, played gently by Maribel Verdu, is a woman who loves her son and her husband and seems to care about nothing in the world. Barry flirts with Iris (Kiersey Clemons) and a scene where he walks through a wall to magically bring them beer is an instant classic moment.

Sacha Calle does a great job kicking the tuchus of different villains in her role as Supergirl. There are a few meta moments, most notably when Barry realizes he’s messed up the time loop and it’s a problem when he meets the younger version of himself. He is told that Eric Stoltz played Marty McFly in Back to the Future. While Stoltz was the first recruit, he was fired and replaced by Michael J. Fox, so it’s a way for Barry to know things have gone wrong and his worst fears are coming true. In this series of films, Marty also encountered a version of himself and was warned that there could be dire consequences.

The dialogue in most superhero movies leaves a lot to be desired, here it’s definitely better than usual. Miller nails the role of a somewhat nerdy but beautiful person who is uncertain about many things and hits a wall – both literally and figuratively and genuinely wants to rectify several injustices. After saving babies, he says a line that is perhaps the most ironic of all superhero movies.

I would have liked to see more of Alfred, as Jeremy Irons is one of the best actors of all time, but it is understood that his role should be small. The film has great action sequences, is wonderfully shot, and some super slow motion sequences that might otherwise be generally cheesy work well here. Writers Christina Hodson and Joby Harold weave the story together in a way that strikes a chord and two twists at the end are brilliant.

The movie lags a few moments past the middle, but fight sequences with Shannon and Keaton and Shannon and Miller make up for that.

While not on the level of the original Batman or some of the Spiderman movies, The Flash certainly ranks as the best superhero movie of the past four or five years.

A curiosity: Barry complains that the red suit is tight in a major part of his body – so someone can go back in time but not have a suit that fits? How so? Maybe go back in time and get a better tailor!

The key to any superhero movie is that the audience should have reason to care about the main character and there and the action sequences should serve as catharsis to a well-written story, not as a replacement for a story where few Doesn’t matter if a character lives or dies.

It’s a fact of life that in sports, entertainment, politics and other fields, talent can influence decision makers to choose to keep someone in their role, while they would fire someone with a such behavior if that person was a weaker performer on stage. , the control or the screen.

Miller, who is non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them, made a public statement regarding seeking treatment for complex mental health issues following assault charges and driving arrests messy, and there were issues stemming from events that took place at a karaoke bar in Hawaii.

If Miller’s off-screen demeanor is as good as his on-screen performance, that would be a good sign and a sequel would be almost guaranteed. Otherwise, all bets are off.

While it remains to be seen what will happen with Miller’s career as a result of these issues, there’s no doubt that from an actor’s perspective, Miller is very impressive in this movie with sarcasm, sometimes crying and juggling the difficult task of acting. two versions of each for a total of four characters.

The film begins with Barry annoyed at having to wait for a sandwich while the man behind the counter yelps unnecessarily, which would normally make him rude, but in Barry’s case there is a huge calorie burn that requires frequent eating.

It ends with someone very handsome as well as a fitting homage.

“The Flash” is a bona fide hit that will appeal to fans of all ages and will remind kids that even though they often take it for granted, the time they spend with their parents is precious. Box office numbers will be helped by the fact that the third day of its opening weekend is Father’s Day.