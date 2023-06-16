How Rebellious Glenda Jackson Changed the View of Women in Hollywood

“She’s 100% professional, and it’s a great night for professionals,” actress Juliet Mills said as she accepted Glenda Jackson’s first Best Actress Oscar on behalf of the absent Oscar winner. 1970. At first glance, that seems a strangely impersonal thing to say under the circumstances — almost as if Mills knew nothing about Jackson and opted for the most vague praise possible. (In fact, it was probably a veiled dig at that year’s Best Actor winner, George C. Scott, who had rather more acrimoniously declined to attend the awards.)

It proved, however, a rather fitting way for the then 34-year-old Jackson to be welcomed into Hollywood’s inner circle. A proud working-class Briton who didn’t look or act (on screen or off) like the blushing English roses usually imported from across the pond, Jackson had a distinctly greater interest in being a professional actor than to be a movie star. It spared her, even as she racked up assignments and awards, much of the hustle and bustle associated with A-list status — going to the Oscars included. (She was absent each of the four years she was nominated, but showed up once to nominate Best Actor. A pro indeed.) And when, in middle age, she grew weary of acting completely , she quit as modestly happened – instead, he entered British politics with a liberal sense of duty uncommon in the ranks of celebrity-turned-statesmen.

Jackson, who died Thursday at the age of 87, leaves a legacy divided into two equal halves, neither being additive to the other. In the United States, where she is best remembered for slyly modern sexuality and the regal role of the Masterpiece Theater she brought her roles to the screen, people might not grasp how great she was. a formidably outspoken and enduring figure on the British political scene from the end of the Thatcher era to the eve of Brexit. For many of her compatriots, meanwhile, she was first and foremost a Labor MP, an actress quite far behind. (In the mid-2000s, I was working at the Department of Health as a departmental correspondent, when a generally forceful letter arrived from Jackson; an admiring young colleague thought I was pulling her leg when I mentioned his stellar film career. “I guess Tony Blair has an Oscar too,” he joked, before I directed him to IMDb.)

The Labor voter in me is grateful for her service; the film critic in me hungrily wishes I had played more. Jackson was not an overnight success: her years of ingenuity, after winning a RADA scholarship, were spent in repertory theater, various waitressing and retail jobs, and even in as a bluecoat (a sort of steward) at a Welsh holiday resort. The Royal Shakespeare Company eventually hired her, albeit after more than one audition. There, director Peter Brook cast her in the landmark play “Marat/Sade” as murderous revolutionary Charlotte Corday, and again in the 1967 film version.

It was an eye-catching debut on the big screen, equal parts vulnerable and fearlessly deranged, and visibly colored by the hunger of an actor who had waited for such an opportunity. Confirmation of that promise came with Ken Russell and Larry Kramer’s bristling, sultry adaptation of DH Lawrence’s “Women in Love,” a period piece that nonetheless rang with a new Hollywood spirit of feminist and sexual rebellion.

Jackson’s vital and prickly performance as Gudrun, a resolute Midland villager in love with a muscled industrialist but chafing at patriarchal control, embodied the film’s spirit of defiance and curiosity. With her angular, undercut features, characteristic dark bob, and direct, direct gaze, she exerted a carnal magnetism that subverted pin-up standards; United Artists executives who reportedly resisted casting her, fearing she wasn’t pretty enough, could not have missed the point more blatantly. Performances like hers, on the whole, haven’t won an Oscar – which she did, beating industry it-girl Ali MacGraw in the box office dripping goliath ‘Love Story’ , signaled expanded opportunities for women in Hollywood who wanted to be leading women and character actors at the same time.

The following year, in John Schlesinger’s “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” she would bring that same freshly updated femininity to a correspondingly contemporary story, as the third woman in a polysexual love triangle. Lively and witty when not constricting with raw rage, it’s perhaps the finest work of his film career, and earned him another Oscar nod; if she hadn’t had it for that, she probably would have grabbed one for her fire-eater Elizabeth I in “Mary, Queen of Scots,” mopping the floor with shy lead character Vanessa Redgrave.

But that same year, playing that same Virgin Queen, it was a more nuanced and expansive turn in the BBC miniseries “Elizabeth R” that cemented her in the minds of the general public and earned her a pair of ‘Emmys to boot. The daughter of a builder and cashier, Jackson brought a welcome lack of hat-in-hand deference to her portrayals of royalty. His Elizabeth was not just an imperious ruler, but a flawed and conflicted woman; around the same time, she had even more fun with Cleopatra, loudly sending the Egyptian icon into one of many sketches with beloved British comic duo Morecambe & Wise which revealed her ability to ‘then untapped for dashing comedy.

That ability would earn him a second, largely unexpected Oscar, just three years after his first, for a classy and funny turn opposite George Segal in the minor romantic comedy “A Touch of Class.” Jackson was so firmly in the zone at the time that she could win awards just for breathing, though her bright, breezy side would actually be used to greater effect a few years later in “House Calls” and “Hopscotch.” “, an underrated, irresistible lovemaking duo with Walter Matthau. The contrast between its shaggy warmth and cut-glass thrill sparkled in Hepburn-Grant level chemistry.

Jackson’s purple ’70s patch also included Joseph Losey’s ‘The Romantic Englishwoman’, another candid exploration of female desire and boredom, an Oscar-nominated filming of her West End stage triumph in ‘Hedda’. , and an utterly heartbreaking turn as the eccentric, lonely poet Stevie Smith in the indie biopic “Stevie,” a film that strangely took three years to cross the United States, winning awards from its critics on both ends. of its deployment.

But Hollywood’s interest in her waned: either they didn’t know what to do with her, or she had little interest in what they had to offer. The 80s confined her to TV movies, modest charmers like the Pinter-written “Turtle Diary” and other lesser collaborations with Russell; During this time, her left-wing political interests grew, as she campaigned against apartheid in South Africa and courted offers to run for Labour. Towards the end of the decade she was finally convinced, and by 1992 she had taken a break from acting to pursue politics full-time, winning the parliamentary seat of Hampstead and Highgate, which she later held. for 24 years.

A harsh and vocal critic of the Conservative Party, she saved her fire as an actress during this period for the House of Commons – the most famous in a dazzling dismantling of the political legacy of Margaret Thatcher, just days after the death of the former Prime Minister, during a session reserved for tributes. The other ministers mocked Jackson’s untimely attack on the “heinous social, economic and spiritual damage” that Thatcher caused to British society; happier liberals ensured the speech went viral.

Clearly, Jackson hadn’t lost her taste for the public, and when she finally retired from politics in 2015, she started acting like time hadn’t run out again. But it was, and to his advantage: his return, in the title role of a reversed “King Lear” to the London stage, was stunning, relying not only on his trademark venom, but also on the frail hazards of aging. A return to Broadway followed, as she picked up her first Tony for directing a revival of Edward Albee’s ‘Three Tall Women’, while her fragile and devastating habitation of a woman with dementia in the film by the BBC’s “Elizabeth is Missing” scored her a well-deserved BAFTA -TV.

Only the cinema was slow to welcome him back: A teasing short appearance in 2021 romance “Mothering Sunday” preceded what we can only hope will be a more substantial farewell, starring alongside Michael Caine in the next “The Great Escaper”. The synopsis suggests a Jackson-type supporting woman has stood the test of most of her career, but let’s wait and see. The thrill of Glenda Jackson’s performances has always been in their flint and vigilant detail, often overturning the boundaries and conventions of British cinema: a professional to the hilt, but a rebel too.