Wes Anderson has outdone himselfExBulletin

city ​​of asteroids is one of the finest movies Wes Anderson has ever made, and that’s definitely saying something. Anderson is loved and sometimes ridiculed for his extraordinarily meticulous world-building, and here he and his longtime production designer Adam Stockhausen have outdone themselves. Asteroid City is a 1950s desert southwestern town of 87 that’s full of great retro details: a restaurant, a motel with playground, a one-pump gas station. There are also a few tourist attractions, including a giant crater left by a 3,000-year-old asteroid, and an observatory that hosts an annual Junior Stargazers convention.

But the film is also catnip for astronomers of another kind. Like many of the director’s films, it boasts a huge set that includes several of his regular collaborators, including Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton, Willem Dafoe, and Jeff Goldblum. There are also a few A-list newcomers like Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson, assuming you don’t count his voice acting in animation. isle of dogs. In city ​​of asteroids, Johansson plays a movie star named Midge Campbell, who is like a cross between Ava Gardner and Marilyn Monroe. She came to town with her gifted teenage daughter, Dinah, who is receiving an award at the astronomy convention. Midge is having breakfast at the restaurant when she hears Augie Steenbeck, a photographer played by Schwartzman, take her picture.



Augie is actually the film’s protagonist, and Schwartzman brings real soul to his deadpan, melancholic line readings. Augie recently lost his wife, a tragedy he couldn’t muster the courage to share with their four children, including his own astronomy-loving teenage son, Woodrow. Tom Hanks gives a sweetly brooding turn as Augie’s stepfather, who doesn’t like Augie very much but came to Asteroid City to support the family and spend time with his grandchildren.

Child geniuses and intergenerational conflict are a staple of Anderson’s films like Moonrise Kingdom, The Royal Tenenbaums and particularly Rushmore, the film in which Schwartzman made his acting debut. As usual, there’s also an awkward romance: Woodrow develops a crush on Dinah, just as Augie begins to flirt with Midge, a tough-minded soulmate who’s suffered her share of loss. Eventually, strange things start to happen. Mushroom clouds burst in the distance, where atomic bomb tests are underway. Later, Asteroid City receives a surprise visitor, let’s call it a close encounter of the whimsical kind that will force everyone in town to face their fears of the unknown.

But that’s not even the weirdest thing that happens in this movie. It is here that I should mention the extremely complex framing device that Anderson devised. We’re told from the start that Asteroid City is actually a 1950s play that’s produced for TV, and the production is basically the movie we’re watching. But periodically we will see in black and white pictures what happens behind the scenes.



Edward Norton appears as the playwright, clearly modeled after Tennessee Williams. Adrien Brody plays an Elia Kazan-style director. And all of the characters we’ve met in the fictional Asteroid City turn out to be actors, trying to figure out how to play their roles at a time when the theatrics of Old Hollywood are giving way to the more psychologically grounded style of method. This is a radical moment for the film industry as cataclysmic, in its own way, as a visit from an alien.

Anderson’s narrative formulations become more elaborate with each film; previous sound, The French dispatch, was an ode to the new yorker structured like a real number The New Yorker. The first time I saw city ​​of asteroids, his vanity to star in a TV show in a movie felt too tortured in half. But I warmed up to it more on the second viewing. Anderson’s surfaces can be extremely busy, but the insights he buries into those surfaces tend to reward closer examination. And there is undeniably something poignant in the ultra-rigidity of his style. It’s as if he’s showing us how little control his characters have, how difficult it is for Augie and Midge and the actors who play them to deal with life’s setbacks and random dramas.



Whether city ​​of asteroids leaves us with nothing is the idea that scientists and artists may have more in common than meets the eye. The desire to create a work of art, or to unravel the mysteries of the universe, springs from the same creative impulse. By the end of the film, none of these mysteries have been solved, but Augie and his family, at least, have reached a place of understanding. Amid so many important scientific milestones, Anderson suggests, connecting with another person could still be the greatest human achievement of them all.