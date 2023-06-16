Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid is causing a stir Disney’s Little Mermaid is causing a stir





First released as an animated film in 1989, the story of free-spirited Ariel has been a classic for decades. Thirty-four years later, its live-action re-release captures a new generation with a bright and vibrant tale of the mermaid’s aquatic adventures. The remake of the Disney classic follows Ariel, (Halle Bailey), a young mermaid who falls in love with the reigning prince of the nearby human city after saving him from a shipwreck. Followed by her sea creature friends Flounder (Jacob Tremblay) and Sebastian (Daveed Diggs), Ariel strikes a deal with Ursula (Melissa McCarthy), a sea witch, to trade her voice for legs in an effort to see Prince Eric. (Jonah Hauer-Roi) again. Despite the confusing best efforts of many, Ariel eventually finds her happily ever after with the prince. Bailey gave a radiant performance as the bubbly protagonist. While it’s often difficult to adapt an animated character, Bailey’s portrayal perfectly captured the young mermaid’s curiosity and passion that shone through in the original animation, creating a unique version of the beloved character. Fans of the 1989 rendition will be happy to hear that the live-action remake rarely deviated from the storylines and character arcs of the original, opting to stay true to classical musical outlines and numbers (with a few songs originals included). The most notable departure is from the backstory of Prince Eric, whose increased character development has added a new layer to the relationship at the center of the film. A far cry from the pretty face that rarely appeared in animation, Eric’s character in the remake yearns for the sea and to explore beyond his castle walls. Her character arc painted her almost as a mirror image of Ariel herself – with a room dedicated to her ocean treasures to match Ariel’s cave of treasures from the human world. Eric’s development made the film a two-way story. Viewers followed Ariel’s journey in tandem with Eric’s, and when the two finally collided in the film’s second half, it felt more like the reunion of two beloved protagonists rather than the simple introduction of a love interest. As expected for a film of this caliber, the CGI and visual effects have been stunningly executed to reflect a realistic version of Ariel’s underwater world. These visuals were constructed, both above and below sea level, by intricate costume design that brought the worlds of humans and mermaids to life. Created by Colleen Atwood, the famous Hollywood designer whose recent credits include Wednesday and the Fantastic Beasts series [CQ][CQ]the vibrant costumes of Prince Eric’s subjects gave his kingdom a detail and character it hadn’t had in the past. The World Above Ground received significantly more screen and development time in the remake, as the bright and playful costumes and sets focused more on the culture and joy of the city and created a positive and enthusiastic outlook. of life above the sea. Little Mermaid fans can rest easy knowing Ariel’s classic story has been confirmed, and the film’s few character tweaks have now transformed a beloved story into a robust film that will continue to draw viewers in. for generations to come. E-mail: [email protected]

