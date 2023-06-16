18 Stunning Indian Bridal Hairstyles Curated by Bollywood Hair Stylists

As an Indian bride, your wedding hairstyle might fall short of your potentially vast list of preparations. After all, you’re probably planning several different pre-wedding ceremonies that span several days. Since each of these ceremonies comes with outfit and jewelry changes, your brain might run out of inspiration when it comes time to figure out your beauty look. To give you a hand, we’ve collected a lot of greatIndian Bridal Hairstyles to choose from with the help of two Mumbai-based Bollywood hairdressers.

Meet the experts:

Amit Thakur is a Mumbai-based Bollywood hairstylist who created the bridal hairstyle for actress Kiara Advanis’ wedding.

Namrata Soni is a Bollywood hair and makeup artist based in Mumbai.

Tips for choosing the best hairstyle for your wedding

Determine the rest of your look first.

Thakur, who worked with Bollywood actress Kiara Advani for her recent wedding, advises moving your wedding hairstyle to the bottom of your to-do list. He tells his clients to choose their outfits, jewelry and makeup first. The hairstyle helps balance out the entire look of the bride.

Consider the ceremonies and traditions you plan to participate in.

Traditions play a very important role in choosing hairstyles, especially on the wedding day, Soni explains. For example, for pre-wedding rituals like Haldi (which involves covering the couple in turmeric paste) and Mehndi (where brides have intricate henna designs applied to their hands and feet), hairstyles that do not getting in your way and being drawn in your face are your best bet. Haldi and Mehndi functions involve everyone getting together, celebrating and having fun, says Thakur. For these, he usually opts for playful and cute braids or half-tied looks, since the bride’s hands are covered in henna and you can’t touch your hair to get it away from your face, Thakur says.

For welcome parties and sangeet ceremonies where friends and family gather to give speeches and celebrate, Thakur recommends a more glamorous hairstyle like Old Hollywood-inspired waves.

On the wedding day itself, Indian brides usually wear vibrant, intricately embroidered veils called dupattas. These veils which are worn over the head and draped past the shoulders are also often accessorized with a maang tikka, a headpiece jewel that also rests on the bride’s hairline. Each region has its own set of traditions and rules when it comes to the main wedding ceremony, Soni says. For many North Indian brides, it is absolutely mandatory to tie their hair back, while many South Indian brides traditionally tie their hair in beautiful long braids.

Keep your surroundings in mind.

This last tip is crucial for the success of any bridal hairstyle, including those worn during Indian ceremonies. Soni says it’s important to consider the environment in which you plan to have your various ceremonies. There are so many brides who love and want to do [loose] hair for their main wedding ceremony, but sometimes the weather doesn’t allow it, she says. If you’re planning on having your wedding in India, Soni points out that you’ll likely be in hot weather, unless you’re lucky enough to get married in the cooler months of January and February or have the wedding in northern places like Rajasthan or Delhi.

Indian Bridal Hairstyle Inspiration

Flower Adorned Updos

Flowers are a great way to add fun, freshness and color to a look, says Thakur. He recommends choosing flowers whose petals are firmly rooted in the bud, such as roses, carnations or orchids. To attach the flowers, he suggests using long U-shaped bobby pins. Bend part of the U-shaped hairpin and make a hook out of it, he says. Then fix the flower with the U-hook in the bun, which will ensure that it will not come out easily.

Amit Thakur Namrata Soni Namrata Soni

Flowers can act as pops of color on polished updos, like the updo, side updo, and updo above.