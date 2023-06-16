Young actor goes the extra mile to shine

By Genoa Barrow | OBSERVER Senior Writer

Whether he’s playing Broadway royalty or a teenager trying to navigate his way through tough high school years, actor Ramon Reed is making a name for himself.

Actors like 17-year-old Reed make it look easy. But auditioning, learning lines and rehearsing is a lot of work. Doing everything while coping with sickle cell disease is something he took to heart.

I’m fine, the rising star told The OBSERVER. I haven’t had a sickle cell crisis in two years, which is amazing. Many people with sickle cell disease cannot say this.

Reeds’ credits include playing Young Simba in The Lion King in the Broadway production and national tour, and roles in the TV shows 9-1-1: Lone Star, Just Roll With It and 13: The Musical. . Reed has received a lot of positive feedback from fans and followers on social media for 13 years, especially for shining during the Bad, Bad News number in which he and other boys sing that their friend picked the wrong one. daughter.

Reed, a native of Charlotte, North Carolina, started working at age 11.

When I was younger, I was always doing stuff singing, dancing, just being extra all around, Reed said.

Acting wasn’t something I wanted to do, it was something I stumbled upon when my mom pushed me not to force it. She pushed me to attend these talent conferences, [and in] by putting myself out there and putting my talent out there, I realized that it was a passion that I had, which I have now turned into a professional career.

While he comes from a family of creatives, Reed is the only one, to date, to have his name in the lights.

I’m the first one to go the extra mile and really dedicate my time, my talent and the gifts I’ve received to really keep playing and being creative in general, the teenager shared.

Being an up-and-coming player in an industry where diversity doesn’t always take center stage can be difficult, but with each role, Reed watches, listens, and learns.

We were getting more represented on screens and on stages, but it’s still a battle here, just with simple things like finding hairdressers who know how to do our hair. It could even be makeup that matches our skin tone. There were many times when I had to bring in my own hairdresser or the production had to pay to have my hair cut by my own hairdresser.

Talking is important, Reed said.

I really think using our voice is more powerful than just saying it’s okay.

Another young black actor, Caleb McLaughlin, recently spoke out against the racism and bigotry he faced while promoting his popular Netflix series, Stranger Things.

All eyes on me

Reed looks comfortable on screen, whether he’s the only black child or starring in an ensemble cast that mirrors the audience. It also includes the responsibilities of being young, gifted, and black.

There is definitely pressure, he says. I wouldn’t say his pressure to save the race, I think it’s a collective effort. It’s not just one person’s business. [Like saying] I have to save the whole race by doing this and saying this in every interview. But there is pressure to perform, especially at a high level, and deliver quality content in everything I do.

Growing up in front of the camera has its drawbacks, but Reed envisions a life and career that takes a more positive direction like Regina King, Marsai Martin, Zendaya and KeKe Palmer, who avoided pitfalls and earned opportunities to shine. Like them, Reed credits his family for helping him stay focused with his eyes on the prize. If he even thinks about going to Hollywood, his relatives have grounded him by breaking his surname.

Just having a solid foundation that you can always lean on, like my mom and grandfather, who are here, and the people I worked with who have now become like my family, who I can always call on. I think that’s how you really succeed and avoid the traps that are very easy to fall into, especially when you live in Los Angeles.

Reed plans to be there for a while.

My pedal is definitely still metal, he says. I always push.

Reed admires other black actors who are leading the way as leading men in Hollywood. Men like Will Smith, whom he met in 2019 at Disney’s premiere of Aladdin, Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington, Michael B. Jordan, Courtney B. Vance and the late Chadwick Boseman. As his icons have all done, Reed also sees himself working behind the camera and aspires to direct and produce his own projects. He is working on an undisclosed project.

I’m just super excited to release this. Hope someone buys it.

Living with sickle cell disease

The Reeds family didn’t learn he had sickle cell disease until he was a toddler.

I always cried when I was younger and they just didn’t know why, he said.

Around 2 years old my mom found out she had the sickle cell trait and my dad had the trait. I got tested, the test results came back that I had sickle cell disease and from there it has been a journey of a lifetime with all that sickle cell disease entails.

Although he hadn’t had a seizure in a long time, Reed recalled the extreme pain associated with a seizure.

You don’t even have to touch me for it to hurt, he said. I’ve never been shot, but I would like to say it’s like being shot and like an elephant trampling you while you’re also stabbed.

Reed primarily deals with sickle cell retinopathy.

That’s when the blood vessels in my eyes burst, he shared. Then, of course, your body tries to make more tiny little blood vessels, but those blood vessels are no good and they keep bursting. Then it can lead to blindness and of course bleeding from the back of the eyes, so let’s try to deal with that now and keep it under control.

Reed is open to telling people and educating them about what sickle cell disease is and how it affects him personally.

When it comes to informing individuals about jobs, me and my team have always been transparent about what I was dealing with. Luckily, that never stopped me from having a job.

The producers, he added, have been extremely understanding.

They do their best to accommodate me and make sure I’m still okay, which is a blessing. But when it comes to living with sickle cell disease, people don’t understand the constant battle. You absolutely have to take your medication and if you miss a day, everything can go wrong. If you get [something] as simple as a cold, which can trigger a sickle cell crisis, which could be life threatening.

It’s definitely a struggle that I embrace, that I don’t try to avoid. I try to use it as a story that whatever our cards are in life, you can always turn them over and do something with them.

Reed also helps others cope with illness. He looks forward to National Sickle Cell Awareness Month, observed in September, and the chance to put together care packages for fans.

I know there are a lot of people with sickle cell disease who follow me on my Instagram. I will post on my Instagram and tell people to enter their name and write all the names and choose one from the hat. Well, send them a care package with water bottles and electric blankets and snacks, a series of things. I love doing it, especially just to see how much of an impact it has on people. Last year we did two, so I think this year I want to do about four to five.

Reed also looks forward to possibly serving as a spokesperson for a sickle cell organization in the future. Until then, hell keeps marching on its purpose.

“Creating relatable and emotionally evoking content is what I really believe my goal is,” he said. No matter where I am, I always strive to create something relatable that someone can laugh or cry about and talk about with others.

When The OBSERVER spoke to Reed, he had just finished filming the high school comedy Incoming. The film is in post-production.

It’s an amazing movie, Reed said. It’s hilarious. It’s definitely unlike anything else I’ve done. Fans will definitely see me in a new vein once it comes out. I hope it’s not negative.

The young actor advises others looking to break into Hollywood to follow their dreams.

You must be cautiously relentless, he said. You have to remember that this is where I’m going to be, no matter what anyone else says. Keep that mindset, keep going, don’t let anyone shake your mindset, even if they might call you crazy or whatever. They just don’t know the most important goal for you.

