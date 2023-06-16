FundRebel to buy multi-family Hollywood project for $67 million





FundRebel, a crowdfunding real estate startup, is planning a $67 million purchase of a Hollywood multifamily project as its first deal. The New York-based company is under contract to buy Nine Hollywood, an 18-story apartment building with 204 units and 7,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, FundRebel CEO Mark Drachman said in a statement. a press release sent by e-mail. The project at 1809 Jackson Street is under construction and expected to be completed later this year. The expected closing date for Hollywood Nine is November or December, Drachman said. This is a projection based on reception expectations [the temporary certificate of occupancy] by the end of September. The seller is an entity managed by Giuseppe Iadisernia in Hallandale Beach. In 2010, Iadisernia paid $2 million for the 0.8 acre development site. The developer secured a $43 million construction loan to build Nine Hollywood last year, records show. Iadisernia has also partnered with MGM Construction Group to develop Oasis Hallandale, a condominium complex with two 25-story towers adjacent to Gulfstream Park. Nine Hollywood will have a mix of studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, with asking rents ranging from $1,880 to $3,600 per month, Drachman said. His company targeted Nine Hollywood because of the city’s demographics and the immediate cash flow potential the project could generate upon completion, Drachman said. FundRebel intends to purchase Nine Hollywood through a real estate investment trust fund for which the company is currently raising capital. The goal is $75 million, Drachman said. Investors buy shares in the fund, and then the money raised from those shares will be used to buy Nine Hollywood, Drachman explained. The minimum investment is $1,000. There are several hundred investors who bought stocks before our first asset was identified, he said. With the announcement of the fund’s first asset, we expect significant funds to be raised over the coming months. FundRebels’ crowdfunding model differs from the capital-raising strategy implemented by Cardone Capital, the Aventura-based company led by social media influencer and sales coaching guru Grant Cardone. Cardone Capital, which owns about $5 billion in multi-family projects across the United States, including South Florida, typically buys property and then sells shares of the property entity to regular investors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://therealdeal.com/miami/2023/06/16/crowdfunding-start-up-to-buy-hollywood-multifamily-project-for-67m/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos