Adipurush Review: Prabhas’ Film Offers a Visual Spectacular | Bollywood

Adipurush Review: Prabhas' Film Offers a Visual Spectacular
Take some Avengers and Lord of the Rings, add a dash of Game of Thrones, and top it off with Temple Run and Adipurush is served. Okay it’s not an easy task to recreate an epic tale but with all the research and material at hand through Ramcharitmanas of Tulsidas and Ramayana of Valmiki if this is the best take on the director Om Raut on the contemporary Ramayana, we must go back and revisit the original in all its glory, and restore our sanity. Adipurush is just a Bollywood take on one of the most epic tales to ever exist. If you keep the story aside as it’s widely known to everyone, the execution turns out to be a messy mix of over-the-top CGI and passable VFX, and what makes matters worse are the intentionally funny dialogues that seem out of place. in a sensitive and mythological sense. history. Why would you want Hanuman to say Jalegi tere baap ki? (Also read: Adipurush Movie Review and Posting Live Updates)
When it comes to the narrative, Adipurush wastes no time building characters or telling us the stories of how things happened in Ayodhya. After briefly using the opening credits to establish that Ram (Prabhas as Raghav) and Lakshman (Sunny Singh as Shesh) along with Sita (Kriti Sanon as Janaki) are gone for 14 years of vanvaas, the Raavan (Saif Ali Khan) shows as Lankesh) disguised as a sadhu and kidnapping Janaki. There are essential fast portions of the Ramayana that come and go and leave a bit of an impact: Shurpanakha’s (Raavan’s sister) nose gets cut when she tries to attack Janaki and lure Raghav, the episode Shabri’s joothe ber shows Raghav sitting with an old woman, who guides him to seek help from Sugriva and his vanara sena and Bajrang (Devdatta Nage as Hanuman) meeting Ram in the jungle and helping him rescue Janaki from Raavan.
The first half is quite slow and drawling, and never makes you feel invested in the characters or excited to see what unfolds next. The script never rises beyond a slow narration with average dialogue. It wasn’t until the second half that Raghav laid the groundwork for Ram Setu and with his army headed towards Lanka and things started to pick up speed. The upcoming action sequences with CGI armies battling each other are the highlight of the film, and I’m sure it will elicit some polarized reactions.
And remember, this was all done on a huge budget of 600 crore. Imagine what wonders could be done with a fraction of that money. Raut indeed manages to scale the film to the scale he envisioned, but hesitates when it comes to adding depth to his characters and refraining from caricatural portrayal.
Prabhas may have shown tremendous conviction while playing Lord Ram, but what are those wooden expressions? I remember seeing Ram and Sita in the original Ramayana and there is something very nice about their character. Even in the photos, there is always a smile, but Prabhas brings no variation whether he is happy, sad, angry or confused. Kriti delivers a decent performance as Sita and has a very charming screen presence. His confrontation scene with Raavan is well written and well executed. Although Sunny Singh has very little to do, his action scenes with Vatsal Seth as Meghnath are spectacular. Sonal Chauhan as Raavan’s wife Mandodri gets exactly two scenes and one line. The best of the lot has to be Devadatta playing Hanuman. It brings CGI to life on screen and how! Its larger than life structure actually adds gravity to the film. Finally, Saif is the saving grace to Adipurush. No, I’m not saying he’s good, but he’s definitely better than the other characters in terms of the expressions and emotions he conjures up every time he comes on screen. And please just ignore the portions with his other nine heads – I still struggle to find words to explain them. For now, the less I say, the better.
The music composed by Ajay-Atul and SachetParampara is the heart of Adipurush. Whenever Jai Shri Ram plays in the background, you get goosebumps. Ram Siya Ram is equally enchanting. The track Shivoham featuring Lankesh sitting in his den and playing a musical instrument is quite a visual spectacle.
It won’t be wrong to call Adipurush one of the boldest projects made in recent times, but just like Brahmastra, it goes overboard in several places and loses the essence you’d expect to feel in an epic mythological tale. . Even though you say it’s made with young audiences in mind, there’s no reason they need to see a mediocre adaptation when the heartwarming original still holds true. Watch Adipurush in theaters for its sheer scale, grand scale, and the 3D fun it brings, even if the lead actors still seem as one-dimensional as you can imagine.
