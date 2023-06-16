The Flash Bringing Back Dead Actors With CGI Is Disgusting

The Flash is DC’s answer to the MCU’s multiverse saga, turning what was once an interesting narrative device into an arms race over who can get the most fan-favourite cameos. Spider-Man: No Way Home got a head start with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, so The Flash brought in Michael Keaton. As the leaks reveal, it also includes Christopher Reeve, Adam West, and George Reaves. Unlike previous cameos, these three actors are dead, but they were brought back to serve a similar purpose – nostalgia bait. But what joy is there in lifeless puppets with the faces of dead actors?







It’s a disservice to their entire career, tarnishing their legacy. Christopher Reeves’ latest “appearance” in film is now an action figure conjured up to lull audiences to insane nostalgia. We should have heard the alarm bells when Peter Cushing was brought back for Rogue One, we should have lifted the pitchforks after the Carrie Fisher deepfake, and we should have demanded it all end when Ghostbusters: Afterlife resurrected Harold Ramis. Instead, we applauded him.

This sets a dangerous precedent for cinema. This means that actors can play roles without their post-mortem consent. It’s one thing for a studio to have the rights to your character and the story you’re in, it’s another to have the rights to You. The Flash didn’t bring back Superman, it brought back Christopher Reeve and tried to pass him off as him playing the character in what looks like a poorly rendered PS3 cutscene. He did not do it. There is no representation here.

Estates and families can give permission, but that doesn’t make it ethical. Even though they claim the actor would have been okay with it, the actor can’t read the script or understand the larger context of the movie because he’s dead. Reeve might have hated his Superman’s direction in The Flash, Adam West might not have been interested in a multiversal story with two other Batmen, we don’t know. The second they die, that door closes, and with it, their vision of these characters should be left alone, with the torch passing to the next.

Directors like the Russo brothers want to go further. They recently discussed a world in which we could bring deceased celebrities like Marilyn Monroe back to life with an AI that writes romantic comedies starring us, the viewer, literally letting us live out our fantasies. It’s troubling for the same reasons as Reeve, but it also positions celebrities – disproportionately women – as objects that exist, even beyond death, just to serve our needs. We are already seeing this with the deepfake pornography of Twitch streamers and famous movie stars, as the endgame of fan service and nostalgia bait turns celebrities into literal commodities without consent. Normalizing the use of CGI to bring your favorite superheroes back to life is barely a domino away from a culture where technology is used to rip people’s likenesses out of them to satisfy our own selfish desires.

Even if you’re fine with bringing old characters back to nausea, there are already better solutions than CGI necromancy. Superman Returns continued the Christopher Reeve films with Brandon Routh as the titular hero. He then reprized the role in the CW event Crisis on Infinite Earths, and Routh is still alive and well. The roles are recast and other actors appropriate them all the time. Having an actual actor give a performance means they can interact with the world organically and explore their character in more nuanced ways, while Reeve stares awkwardly into the distance with a blank expression separate from everyone else. What does this add to the story? What does it tell us about his character? Nothing, it’s only there to make old fans feel young again.

In Rogue One, an early example of this abuse of art, Cushing looked odd and cartoonish, standing out in every scene he was in – but, again, there was already precedent. Cushing’s character, Grand Moff Tarkin, had been recast in Revenge of the Sith and The Clone Wars, so dragging him out of the grave to don the costume was not only insensitive, but completely unnecessary. If the idea was to flow seamlessly with A New Hope, don’t use their characters. Tarkin could have been any Imperial general, or the movie could have given Darth Vader and Orson Krennic bigger roles. Even the upgraded Luke Skywalker in The Book of Boba Fett felt bad because of a monotonous AI voice that failed to capture the emotion of Mark Hamill’s performance. You need actors to play, and the fact that I have to say that is weird. Recast, put their roles to rest, everything except what we do. Ten years ago, if you needed a young Luke Skywalker, you’d give someone like Sebastian Stan a call and a new legacy would be born.

It’s as much nostalgic bait as it is the vanity of creatives and superiors who want to live out an impossible fantasy. The Flash Director Andy Muschiette said that when it comes to cameos, “anything goes”. He said: “I made a list of superheroes that I like, that I would like to see…then, to pace, we had to shortlist that a bit.”

The idea of ​​Adam West and Christopher Reeve on screen together is exciting and I get Muschiette’s joy at being able to make it a reality, but the actors are dead and with them that possibility. We shouldn’t puppet their corpses to live out our childhood dreams, we should choose new people and tell new stories. This is the line in the sand that we must draw, that the dead should be left dead, rather than cheerfully saying “anything goes” like a child given a box of toys to squish together. They are real people, not figurines.

Instead of Christopher Reeve, we could have seen Routh or Tyler Hoechlin, and instead of Adam West, we could have had Christian Bale. There are always other options—living people. But even the very lively Helen Slater was CGI, once again making it clear that the end game is to strip the role of actors and performers, paying them less and charging fans more for nostalgia under the spoon.

Like most recent tech controversies, superiors want to speed up the process of creating “art,” whether it’s getting rid of writers and replacing them with AI, using AI to reproducing the voice of an actor as we saw with Luke Skywalker, or using CGI to bring people to life. But art without people is meaningless – there is no substance or critique, no personal meaning or bleeding story in the plot to tell stories we can relate to. It’s just a stream of numbers content that tries to cater to everyone’s needs, but ironically ends up being so dull and lifeless that it won’t resonate with anyone. Hopefully The Flash will prove to be the final nail in the coffin for CGI actors, showing the general public what a truly awful and bad idea that is. But since people are more worried about being “spoiled” by a slideshow of dead faces, I’m not optimistic.

