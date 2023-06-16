50 janitors reportedly fired by Hollywood studios during writers’ strike





About 50 janitors have reportedly been fired by top Hollywood bosses since the Writers Union strike began on May 2, according to the SEIU United Service Workers West union. Countless other custodians have had their hours cut at all major studios during the work stoppage. Hundreds of janitors, in conjunction with the Writers Guild of America, marched nearly a mile to protest layoffs from Sony’s entertainment campus to Amazon Studios on Thursday. They also showed cross-union solidarity for the writers union’s demands for viewership-based residuals, wage increases and limitations on the use of artificial intelligence in writers’ rooms, which generated a stalemate. tense seven weeks with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers. “We don’t know how far it will go. But we felt it was important to let them [the studios] know that we are not going to be divided, that workers must stand together,” said SEIU-USWW President David Huerta said The Hollywood Reporter. Huerta added that although Hollywood employs several hundred SEIU-USWW members and many have been affected by the ongoing strike, he continues to press for the two unions to join together in the fight for justice. “I am looking at a sea of ​​immigrant workers right now who have sacrificed everything they could for a better life,” Huerta reportedly told the crowd of protesters. “We stick together, and we like to say in our union, ‘We stick together despite the difference’ and we embrace it.” Huerta also stressed the importance of commemorating “Justice Day for Janitors”, a campaign that began in 1987 in this way: unions standing up for each other, together demanding improvements in working conditions, salaries and benefits. Others at the march included WGA West President Meredith Stiehm, who told protesters she was sorry for the collateral damage of the strike. “We don’t want anyone to suffer except our employers, not you,” Stiehm said. “They come for us, you’re right there. They come for you, were just there. That’s how unions work.” Other prominent WGA members in the crowd included negotiating committee co-chairs Chris Keyser and David Goodman. Los Angeles Democratic Party Chairman Mark Gonzalez also spoke at the protest, encouraging members of both unions to converse during and after the event to keep standing up for each other.

