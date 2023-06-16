Larry Hagman communicated by whistling ‘silent Sundays’ | Entertainment





Larry Hagman refused to speak on Sundays and instead communicated by hissing. The ‘Dallas’ star – who died in 2012 aged 81 – was remembered by co-stars including Patrick Duffy, Linda Gray and Joan Van Ark when they reunited in Palm Springs, California, this week ahead of the show’s 45th anniversary and “Larry’s ‘Silent Sundays’,” which left many of them completely bewildered. Van Ark, 79, told PEOPLE, “Quiet Sundays where he wouldn’t talk. Oh boy,” and Duffy added, “He wouldn’t talk to anyone on Sundays.” Gray went on to explain how Larry would communicate during his vow of silence, adding, “He would whistle! To get your attention, he would whistle. She often vacationed with Larry and his wife Maj – and says the Silent Sundays continued even while on vacation. Gray continued, “We were traveling in Europe and every Sunday he wouldn’t talk. He was whistling. Whistling. His wife was showing the menu and the point and all that. And he was whistling whatever he wanted.” When asked if Larry used Silent Sundays as a “vocal rest,” she dismissed the idea, saying, “No, they’re *** bulls.” *** bulls! “He did this for years and years. It was like a little boy. But it was also control. We thought: Can we order this for you? And one day we were in Germany, I said: I’m done. I’m not playing this anymore. “And he was like a four-year-old kid. He was just like, Oh, somebody grabbed me.” Audrey Landers – who played Larry’s on-screen love interest in ‘Dallas’ – also saw the actor’s eccentric side when they filmed their first scene together and he spilled ice cream on her back . She told the publication: “They were under the covers. There’s a champagne bucket by the bed. I had never met anyone, even Larry. The director says, ‘Action! Larry reached out, grabbed a handful of ice cream from the bucket, and put it behind my back. The camera is rolling. And here I am. I was taught never to stop until the director says, cut and never break concentration… I try not to scream. And there’s like this flowing ice cream. And then, of course, everyone was in on the joke. So the whole crew starts laughing and the director says, “Cut.” “And then Larry says, ‘See, that’s how we break the ice in Dallas.’

