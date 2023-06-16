The 7 actors of The Flash ranked from worst to best

Thanks to a beloved TV show and a new movie, DC’s Scarlet Speedster is more popular than ever, but which actors have delivered the best performances as The Flash?

The Flash is without a doubt one of DC Comics’ most iconic superheroes. First making its way onto DC’s pages in 1940, the Scarlet Speedster – or the Crimson Comet as it was also known back then – has been lighting up all forms of comic book-inspired entertainment ever since.

The truth is, The Flash is more popular than ever. After making several TV appearances over the years through live and animated shows, he headlined his own long-running TV show which just completed its ninth and final season (and was also part of the shared universe broadest of DC superheroes on The CW known as the Arrowverse). On top of that, he’s finally set to headline his own solo adventure on the big screen in his self-titled Solo Adventure – a film that will be imperative in the DCEU’s reboot of the DC Universe.

Just as we’ve seen in the comics with Jay Garrick, Barry Allen, Wally West and Bart Allen, many men have taken on the role of The Flash in television and film, and that of course begs the question. : Who did it best? With that in mind, get ready for a trip in the Speed ​​Force as we rank all of the previous Flash cast.

Note: While there have been several other actors to voice The Flash on TV and in video games, this list will look at the seven most famous (and best) to do so on the big or small screen.