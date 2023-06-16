The Hollywood Reporter ranks UNCSA School of Drama #3 in the world

The Hollywood Reporter (THR) ranked the drama school at UNCSA No. 3 on its list of The 25 Best Acting Schools in the World, against No. 4 last year. This year marks the highest ranking UNCSA has received since first appearing in the publication’s inaugural rankings in 2012. UNCSA is the second among BFA programs included in the 2023 list.

The Hollywood Reporter cites the School of Drama for a performance repertoire that includes more underrepresented voices and emphasizes student-generated work and imagined theatre, under the direction of Dean Scott Zigler. UNCSA, said THR, which offers conservatory-level training in five disciplines, recently hired a number of new hires and added courses such as playwriting and micro-budget production for film and television. television. Additionally, a number of recent students booked jobs shortly after graduation, the article continues.

UNCSA drama production of “Sweeney Todd” directed by alumnus Lo Feliciano Ojeda/Photo: Wayne Reich

PTH Highlights isaac powell (BFA 17) (American Horror Story) and Tony Award-winning director Joe Mantello (BFA 84) (Take Me Out) and actor Marie-Louise Parker (BFA 86) (The Sound Inside) as notable alumni.

THR also notes that the schools have a comparatively low tuition of $24,231 per year out-of-state, less than other top-five ranked BFA programs. The in-state tuition at UNCSA is $6,497.

The publication consulted with educators, alumni and industry leaders for its annual ranking of the best acting schools, which appeared in the June 15 print issue and online today.

“Mother Courage and her children” directed by Carl Forsman / Photo: Wayne Reich

The UNCSA School of Drama is honored to be recognized by The Hollywood Reporter and included in the company of these esteemed institutions, said Dean Zigler. It is first and foremost a recognition of the quality of our students and graduates, and the level of success that so many of our students experience when they enter the profession. This success is due to their own drive and talent, but also to the efforts that our world-class faculty and staff have put into preparing them for the industry during the students’ stay with us at UNCSA.

Zigler, who became dean of the School of Drama in 2017, has emphasized crafted performance, on-camera acting, employability and entrepreneurship, as well as fostering an environment fair and inclusive for all students, staff and faculty.

One of the main goals when I arrived at UNCSA was to make our school a space where students would be prepared for an easy transition into the workforce, said Dean Zigler. It is our duty to give our students work that not only builds their repertoire but also challenges them to make a difference in society.

“So pretty hurts, ugly must be a motherfucker” Directed by Claire Fort / Photo: Wayne Reich

The 2022-23 performance season included performances from Lisa Loomers Roe, Peter Shaffers Amadeus, Tori Sampsons If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must Be A Muhfucka, Stephen Sondheims Sweeney Todd, JB Priestleys Dangerous Corner, Bertolt Brechts Mother Courage and Her Children, and more Again.

THR used a photo from an October 2022 UNCSA production of “Amadeus”, featuring a student Arman Hakimattar (BFA 23) as Salieri, and directed by Quin Gordon to title the article.

About the School of Drama

Often ranked among the top acting schools in the world, the School of Drama is an immersive experience that prepares talented young performers for successful careers on stage, online, in film, and on television. Conservatory education based on classical values ​​adds technical skills to form creative and versatile actors that are in demand today. Students constantly perform in small workshops and in large productions of the theatrical repertoire. An outstanding resident faculty gives personal attention to the growth of its students. Students receive invaluable on-camera training and opportunities to explore creative entrepreneurship while providing coveted exposure for industry professionals in America’s leading entertainment industry hubs.

Besides Powell, Mantello and Parker, Billy Magnussen (Made For Love, No Time to Die, Aladdin) is among the alumni of the UNCSA School of Drama; Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier); Krys Marshall (For All Mankind); Elizabeth Lail (Gossip Girl, You); Dane DeHaan (Lisey’s Story, The Staircase, Zero Zero Zero); Diedrich Bader (Veep, Better Things, American Housewife); and Orin Wolf (producer of Broadways To Kill a Mockingbird, Tony Award-winning producer of The Bands Visit.)

