Brett Hadley, actor of The Young and the Restless, dies at 92

Young and the Restless star Brett Hadley has died aged 92, it was confirmed on Friday.

While an official cause of death has yet to be announced, the beloved actor reportedly passed away on Wednesday.

Her friend, photographer Mary Ann Halpin, announced the news on Facebook, writing, “It is with a heavy heart that I must say goodbye to my sweet friend Brett Hadley.”

Halpin, who had known Hadley since he was 19, recalled, “We were in an acting class and were the bad kids in the class. We sat in the back and laughed.

She added: “I will miss his playful and deep conversation, his fun laugh and his sparkling eyes.” He took his last bow and left us gracefully yesterday.

Beloved: Brett Hadley as Carl Williams (1980-1990) and Lilibet Stern as Patty Williams (1980-1983) in the CBS daytime drama The Young And The Restless June 24, 1982

Born September 25, 1930, in Louisville, Kentucky, Hadley considered an acting career early on, studying theater at the University of New Mexico.

He worked on stage and was also an actor on television in the 1960s and 1970s, landing guest shots on various high-profile shows.

Hadley has made guest appearances on such programs as Room 222, Ironside, The Magical World Of Disney, Kojak, The Rockford Files, and The Incredible Hulk.

During the same decades, he scored small roles in films including Funny Lady, the sequel to Barbra Streisand’s iconic Funny Girl.

However, it was in 1980 that he joined The Young And The Restless, in a turn that has endeared him to soap opera fans ever since.

On 216 episodes of the CBS daytime drama, Hadley could be seen portraying William family patriarch Carl, a tough police detective.

Although he left the show after a decade in 1991, he sensationally returned in 1998 and spent another year on the program before leaving it for good.

During Hadley’s years away, Carl was still mentioned on the show, with various characters remarking that he was “in the other room”.

However, when Hadley returned to the soap opera in 1998, it was explained that Carl had been brutally beaten by a criminal, disappeared and then returned with amnesia.

Carl had apparently started a second life as Jim Bradley and had no memories of his Williams family.

In the wake of Bradby’s death, a chorus of his former The Young And The Restless co-stars have shared their tributes to Soap Opera Digest.

“He was a pleasure to work with and he was an upbeat, happy presence in the halls and on set,” Beth Maitland recalled.

“He was an old-fashioned guy. Always professional, but full of fun stories and laughs and always happy to be on stage,” she added.

“His memory speaks of a happy time, when soap operas were at their peak and the actors were legendary and larger than life.”

“Brett was an amazing actor,” Kate Linder said. “He definitely owned that role. I can still hear his voice. There will never be another Carl Williams.

“Brett was the nicest guy,” Lauralee Bell said. “The biggest smile and believability of him and Doug Davidson as father and son was like no other!”