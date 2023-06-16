The Brave and the Bold” will be directed by “Flash” filmmaker – The Hollywood Reporter

It’s official: Andy Muschietti is going to the Batcave.

Before the release of his superhero film the flashMuschietti decided to keep his feet firmly planted in the country of DC.

Muschietti has finalized a deal to direct The Brave and the Bold, the feature film project that will introduce a new big-screen version of Batman, which will fit into the expansive universe being developed by DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran.

The implication has been whispered for several weeks. Muschietti, who took part in the Flash press tour, was shy about his connection. But a deal was finally struck this week, according to a source, very conveniently timed with the opening of his film.

“We saw the flash before we even took the reins of DC Studios, and we knew we were not only in the hands of a visionary director, but also a huge DC fan,” Gunn and Safran said in a statement. “It’s a beautiful film – funny, moving, thrilling – and Andy’s affinity and passion for these characters and this world resonates through every frame. So when it came time to find a director for The brave and the daring, there was really only one choice. Fortunately, Andy said yes. Barbara signed on to produce with us and we were on our way. It’s an amazing team, and we couldn’t have better or more inspiring partners as we embark on this exciting new adventure within the DCU.

It is not known if the project has a writer. According to sources, Christina Hodson, who wrote Muschietti’s Flashwas going around in circles but decamped to work on a Fast and Furious movie. It’s unclear when a screenwriter would be hired, given the current writers’ strike that has crippled film and television development in Hollywood.

Still, the dealmaking notches another director for Gunn and Safran’s DC roster; James Mangold is attached to direct a feature film centered on horror hero Swamp Thing, while Gunn himself will direct Superman: Legacy.

In addition to a new Batman, Brave and the Bold will introduce Damian Wayne, a murderous teenager raised by assassins who also happens to be the son Batman never knew he had. The feature film is inspired by writer Grant Morrison Batman race that featured Damian. “It’s a very strange father-son story,” Gunn told reporters in late January when the film was announced.

Damian, co-created by artist Andy Kubert, is also the son of Talia al Ghul, and takes on the mantle of Robin and later becomes Batman in his own right.

Brave and the Bold is part of the first chapter of storytelling in the DC Universe of Gunn and Safran, along with other film titles includingg Supergirl: the woman of tomorrow, Swamp Thing And Authority. On the small screen, titles include The lanterns, Waller And lost paradise.

Brave and the Bold will exist in the main DC Universe, while Robert Pattinson’s own iteration of Dark Knight is referred to by new heads as “DC Elseworlds story”, a moniker that allows DC to make films set in universes alternatives and outside of the continuity that Gunn and Safran are working to establish. Pattinson has Batman: Part Two expected release in 2025.

Muschietti already has some experience with the Bat family, because Flash features several incarnations of the hooded vigilante. Michael Keaton reprises his role as Batman from the 1989 and 1992 films, while Ben Affleck is back after his appearances in Zack Snyder films.

The Argentinian-born director made his Hollywood horror debut directing the 2013 horror film Mom. But that was his two-part adaptation of Stephen King Hereleased by Warner Bros. arm New Line in 2017 and 2019, which showed the director could handle thrills, characters, and great VFX climaxes.

the flash was the target of tremendous hype ahead of its June 16 debut, with Gunn and the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, touting it as one of the best superhero movies of all time. Warners screened the film at April’s CinemaCon, the convention for movie theater owners, where it was enthusiastically received.

Muschietti is replaced by WME and Johnson Shapiro.