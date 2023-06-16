Vail Jazz Party attracts big-name artists over Labor Day weekend





Wycliffe Gordon’s Funk Revolution returns to the Vail Jazz Festival in 2023.

Steve Pope/Courtesy Photo The event that started it all, the 29th Annual Vail Jazz Party, returns to Vail this Labor Day weekend August 31-September 31. 4. This year’s Jazz Party hosts some of the biggest names in jazz playing together in different ensembles over the five-day event. Afternoon music sessions begin at noon Friday through Monday and will be held in the Jazz Tent at Vail Square in Lionshead Village. Evening music sessions begin at 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and will take place at the Hythe Grand Ballroom. The ever-popular Late Night Jam Sessions take place at 9:30 p.m. at Howard’s Hangout, a pop-up club-style venue also located in the Hythe Grand Ballroom. Tickets for the afternoon session start at just $45; evening sessions and special performances are $75; admission to Howard’s Hangout is free. All-access passes are also available to access all music sessions for $495. Tickets and passes are available at VailJazz.org/vail-jazz-party. The musicians This year the Vail Jazz Party is thrilled to present Ren Marie (vocals), Ken Peplowski (clarinet), Akiko Tsuruga (B3 organ), Romero Lubambo (guitar), Mike LeDonne (piano), Renee Rosnes (piano), Steve Nelson (vibraphone), Niki Haris (vocals), Jeff Hamiliton (drums), Byron Stripling (trumpet), Carl Allen (drums), Bobby Floyd (B3 organ), Dan Wilson (guitar), Mitch Forman (piano), Drew Zaremba ( saxophone) and the Mile High Gospel Ensemble. Additionally, Jazz Party favorites John Clayton (bass), Dick Oatts (alto saxophone), Wycliffe Gordon (trombone), Bill Cunliffe (piano), Terell Stafford (trumpet) and Lewis Nash (drums) will return to the stage. Vail Jazz Workshop Each year, a dozen of North America’s most dedicated, gifted and promising young jazz musicians are chosen from a wide range of talented applicants to participate in the 10 Day Jazz Workshop in Vail . Students are currently being screened and instructors are thrilled with the caliber of talent that applied this year. “The selection process was the most competitive we have ever seen,” said John Clayton, Director of Education. “Audiences should be very excited about what they will hear from these young musicians.” Workshop students, aka the Vail Jazz All-Stars, perform three times throughout the party, and admission to these music ensembles is free. Many fans come to see these budding musicians and continue to follow them throughout their careers. Support local journalism Give Graduate Sextet A popular tradition continues with the impressive Vail Jazz Workshop alumni sextet performing at the Vail Jazz Party. This showcase of members of the Vail Jazz Family allows the public to see how these young musicians have grown from teenage Atelier students to highly accomplished jazz professionals. These musicians also serve as an inspiration to current studio students, who can see and hear what is possible when they remain dedicated to the pursuit of excellence in jazz. This year, the Alumni Sextet includes Kenny Banks Jr. (piano), Benny Benack III (trumpet), Braxton Cook (alto saxophone), Tia Fuller (alto saxophone), Jimmy Macbride (drums) and David Wong (bass). Special shows The always popular Niki Haris Gospel Prayer Meeting And Wycliffe Gordon’s Funk Revolution return this year, accompanied by exciting new special performances. On Saturday night, the Vail Jazz Orchestra will be back for the second year, an impressive big-band ensemble led by John Clayton. New this year will be a B3 organ duo performance by Akiko Tsuruga and Bobby Floyd. Legends Mike Ledonne and Steve Nelson will team up to pay tribute to Milt Jackson. And trumpeter Byron Stripling will deliver a memorable and impactful multimedia performance. Tickets are on sale now to experience these special performances. For more information on the Vail Jazz Foundation and Party, please visit VailJazz.org

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vaildaily.com/entertainment/vail-jazz-party-brings-in-big-name-performers-over-labor-day-weekend/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos