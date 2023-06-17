Audience favorite ensemble to perform in Oxford | Entertainment News





OXFORD 6 On The Square in Oxford will mark its 16th year this month, and the venue will celebrate the milestone with a concert by Joe Jencks at 7.30pm on Saturday 17th June. According to a press release, Jencks, considered an audience favorite, is a 25-year veteran of the international folk circuit, an award-winning songwriter, and a Chicago-based celebrity singer. Fusing a conservatory background with his Irish roots and working-class upbringing, he delivers engaging musical tales filled with heart, soul, groove and courage. Having written several No. 1 folk songs, including the still-relevant Lady of The Harbour, Jencks is also a co-founder of the harmony trio Brother Sun. From festivals like Falcon Ridge, Kerrville, Mariposa and Old Songs to venues like Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall, he is known for the unique way he fuses musical beauty, social awareness and spiritual exploration. Blending well-crafted instrumentals and lively songwriting, Jencks serves it all up with a lyrical baritone voice. In August 2022, Jencks released his 17th recording, The Coming of the Years, an album centered on songs he wrote while touring Ireland over a 12-year period. It mixes past and present with immigration themes spanning multiple generations. In addition to his performance work, Jenck’s skills as a vocal harmony arranger are in demand. With over 30 appearances as guest vocalist and arranger on various studio recordings, he brings a rich and unique sound to the work of other artists. On stage, in the studio or in the classroom, Jencks applies conservatory training to contemporary genres, bridging styles and techniques. Drawing on his Irish heritage (as a dual American/Irish citizen), he uses his lyrical voice to delight, heal and inspire. He has won numerous songwriting awards and is also highly regarded as a songwriter. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at 6onthesquare.org or by calling 607-843-6876 for reservations. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The performance will also be streamed live online. Masks and COVID-19 vaccinations are strongly encouraged but not required for entry. Visit 6onthesquare.org for more information.

