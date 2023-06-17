Priyanka Chopra Says Bollywood Experience Helped Her Stunt at Russo Brothers Citadel





In the next series Citadel, global superstar Priyanka Chopra stars as a spy. She stars alongside Richard Madden, captivating audiences with a seductive mix of action and spy. The highly anticipated show, produced by the Russo Brothers, promises to pay homage to the spy genre’s great classics while adding its own twists. Priyanka portrays the character of Nadia Sinh, a skilled agent who teams up with her former partner, Mason Kane (played by Richard Madden). They race against time to stop the nefarious organizations known as the Manticore from taking over the world. 3 things you need to know Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel will feature spinoffs in other countries and languages.

It ranks as the second costliest series of all time.

Priyanka’s first mission that offered her equal pay was Citadel. Priyanka Chopra reveals this aspect that sets her apart Priyanka Chopra recently talked about doing stunts on the show Citadel. According to her, the only aspect that sets her apart in her portrayal of Nadia is her vast experience in stunts in Bollywood movies. Priyanka is known for her diverse acting career spanning Bollywood and Hollywood. “Having been stunted because of my Bollywood movies and working in Hollywood made me trust my body,” she said. (Priyanka Chopra did her own stunt in Citadel | Image: AmazonPrime India/Instagram) Reflecting on her collaboration with the Russo Brothers, she expressed admiration for their visionary approach to storytelling. “Their vision for everything is always bigger than the last idea they had,” she says. She recognizes their ability to constantly push boundaries and create larger-than-life experiences. She added that her partnership with the filmmaking duo has allowed her to work closely with them, learn from their expertise, and embrace the complexity of her character in the complex world of Citadel. Priyanka talks about the Russo Brothers’ visionary approach and love for food Interestingly, Chopra Jonas also points to the Russo Brothers’ love of food as a reason she trusted and enjoyed working with them. “Besides, they love food, and I trust people who eat,” she says enthusiastically. (Priyanka Chopra with The Russo Brother at the Citadel event | Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) As Citadel brings together the worlds of espionage and action, Priyanka’s portrayal of Nadia Sinh promises to captivate audiences with her daring stunts and dynamic presence. Combining her Bollywood background with the creative vision of the Russo Brothers, the actress shows her confidence and ability to shine in the physically demanding role. With the series miner for world dominationCitadel aspires to be an exciting addition to the spy genre.

