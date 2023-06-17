John Boyega says he’s been calling Jamie Foxx since actor’s medical emergency

John Boyega said he has been calling Jamie Foxx since the latter suffered a medical emergency earlier this year.

In April the Django Unchained The actor was hospitalized with an unspecified medical complication.” His daughter, Corinne Foxx, later confirmed that he was discharged from hospital and recovering.

Foxx, who stars in the new sci-fi comedy-mystery film They cloned Tyronewas unable to attend the Wednesday, June 14 premiere at the American Black Film Festival, but her co-stars sent her their best wishes.

“I wanted him to show up here, but you know, I know he faces what he does, and we wish him all the best,” Boyega said.entertainment tonighton the red carpet.

The British actor added that he hadn’t been able to connect with Foxx yet, but said: “I called, I’ll just keep calling. He better pick up. Come on Jamie!”

Co-star Teyonah Parris also spoke about the energy Foxx brought to the film’s production, sharing, “We had so much fun and he’s such a lively person and he brings such energy to the set.”

“I wish Jamie all the recovery and healing. He is so amazing,” she added. “It was just such an honor to work with him. He’s so generous as an actor and as a human, with John. I was blessed to be able to work with such dope men on this project, and dope men of color, that was so much fun.

Director Juel Taylor also praised Foxx as a “master” of his craft, adding that it’s “difficult to find the words and just say how much he gave to this film.”

“He is definitely in my thoughts and prayers,” he added.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Foxx recently dismissed the claim that the actor was left paralyzed and blind due to a COVID-19 vaccine.