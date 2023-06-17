Indiana Jones and the Fate Dial Attack the Lost Franchise

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate” immediately answers several burning questions.

Is Harrison Ford, in his late 70s at the time of production, too old to play the iconic swordsman? Surprisingly, no.

Is the de-aging technology enough to trick audiences into thinking we’re looking at a mid-40s Ford in the film’s prologue? Absolutely.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, subject of many pre-release rumors, is she the figure of Mary Sue from the film? Without a doubt.

It’s also clear that the fifth film in the saga is both competent and uninspired, flirting with excellence before succumbing to mediocrity. It won’t inspire the backlash of its predecessor, and fans won’t consider it worthy of the first three installments.

“Dial of Destiny” starts out strong, delivering fast character beats and searing action.

The prologue finds a younger Indiana Jones (an aged Ford) struggling to retrieve an artifact stolen by a Nazi scientist (Mads Mikkelsen). Indy and his archaeologist partner in crime (Toby Jones, the franchise’s best new character by a mile) narrowly escape the Nazi threat and, along the way, get their hands on the titular dial.

Or at least part of it.

The device, created by Archimedes, is supposed to allow users to travel through time. The artifact has been split in two, and when the film switches to 1969, Jones and the remaining Nazis want to unite the pieces.

For Jones, the artifact – say it all together now – “belongs to a museum”. Mikkelsen’s character has more nefarious plans for doohickey.

Indy teams up with his goddaughter Helena (Waller-Bridge), who has less noble reasons for acquiring the Dial. To quote ABBA – “money, money, money!”

Director James Mangold (“Ford v Ferrari”) takes over from Steven Spielberg and can’t help but serve the fans in a corner. We get lines reminiscing about the franchise’s finest moments, cameos meant to ignite our circuits of nostalgia, and even a new sidekick in the lore of the Short Round.

Unfortunately, young Teddy (Ethann Isidore) never makes us forget Ke Huy Quan. The script does the child star a few favors, treating it like a plot, and shoddy stuff at that. Having him fly a plane is one of the greatest looks of the third act.

And he has a lot of company.

The boy is more genuine than Helena, who is smart, can brawl like a Marine, and knows all the dial details, ancient history, and whatever else the scene demands.

She is the ultimate Mary Sue with one exception. The “Fleabag” alum has charisma to burn, making some of his character’s mannerisms more endearing. It’s always infuriating for fans of the franchise to see Indy become the damsel in distress while Helena repeatedly comes up to the rescue.

Much has been made of the CGI-heavy action sequences, but seen in the context of the film, they are less distracting than advertised.

Mangold is no slouch in the action department (“Knight and Day,” anyone?) but its visuals can’t compete with what Spielberg delivered in Indy’s first three films. There’s no “wow” sequence you’ll talk about after you leave the theater.

We’re still talking about Indy escaping that rolling rock from “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

“Dial of Destiny” offers compelling reasons to make a fifth movie after “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” spoiled a lot of the series. An older Indiana Jones might deliver something new, a combination of wisdom and regret for his colorful life.

The story aggressively marks the action via a parade for the US moon landing as well as the anti-war protests of the late ’60s. Both are introduced early and then discarded.

An early laugh comes as Indy tells his neighbor to turn the music down. It’s a “get out of my lawn” moment that could yield something powerful. Alas, a screenplay credited with four scribes cares more about setting up endless chase scenes than telling us more about our legendary hero.

Indy and Helena bicker throughout the film, but it mostly seems lifeless. She’s Mary Sue-ing all the way, and we’re not allowed to see her flash heartache for her money-hungry lifestyle.

It’s ironic that Helena doesn’t care about capitalism but cares about money above all else. Projection, anyone?

Mangold can deliver solid, if not spectacular, action, but he regularly undermines sequences with “Fast & Furious” style logic. Additionally, the film assumes a repetitive pattern where our heroes travel to a critical location, and the villains miraculously show up five minutes later.

Even worse?

The dial hunt leads Indy to a veteran diver (a lost Antonio Banderas). Together, they accomplish their task in such a short time that it is ridiculous.

“Dial of Destiny” drops to a compelling finale for our hero, something we never see coming but seems like a perfect fit given Indy’s history. The film quickly abandons it for a traditional and sappy ending.

Have a good trip, Indiana Jones!

Hit or miss“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate” is neither a “Crystal Skull”-sized disappointment, nor a throwback to the franchise’s glory days.