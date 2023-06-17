The Vail Jazz Foundation improves jazz education programs for children of all ages





Vail Jazz Workshop students perform at the Jazz Party.

Steve Pope/Courtesy Photo The Vail Jazz Foundation recently announced progress in all of its educational programs, opening doors for children of all ages and musical abilities to progress in their studies. Vail Jazz Workshop Each year, a dozen of North America’s most dedicated, gifted and promising jazz musicians are chosen from a wide range of talented applicants to participate in the 10 Day Jazz Workshop in Vail . The selection of students for the 2023 workshop was officially made from a pool of highly competitive applicants. “The selection process was the most competitive we have ever seen. Audiences should be very excited about what they will hear from these young musicians,” said John Clayton, the foundation’s director of education. The Atelier students, aka the Vail Jazz All-Stars, perform three times throughout the Jazz Party over Labor Day weekend, and admission to these music ensembles is free. Many fans come to see these budding musicians and continue to follow them throughout their careers. The Tony G Rising Star Award The Vail Jazz Foundation is also pleased to launch the Tony G Rising Star Award in honor of the late co-founder of Vail Jazz Goes to School, Tony Gulizia. This merit-based award will provide an opportunity for talented children in Eagle County to develop their musical interest with financial support for the purchase of an instrument, music lessons, lessons, music camps or private lessons. The award was made possible by the generous support of longtime Vail Jazz supporter Kathy Cole, a close friend of Tony’s – through the Kathy and Trent Cole Scholarship Fund and with the continued support of Alpine Bank. Vail Jazz will award 10 Eagle County Children’s Awards, encouraging budding young musicians to pursue their dreams and show off their talent. Five recipients nominated by Grades 4-5 teachers will each receive a $500 instrument stipend. Five recipients in grades 6-8 will receive $1,500 for instruction and to form a jazz band, and will be featured at next year’s final Vail Jazz Goes to School concert as well as the 2024 Vail Jazz Festival. “It has been such a rewarding experience to create this program through the generosity of Kathy Cole, to build it, and to put the award into the hands of deserving children,” said Donna Arnold, Education and Events Manager at Vail Jazz. “Seeing the enthusiasm of the children who have been awarded already demonstrates the value of presenting this award to our community.” Support local journalism Give Nominations will open later this summer for students in grades 6-8, and the five teachers-nominated students in grades 4 and 5 have already received their awards. Jammin’ Jazz Kids Vail Jazz is bringing back music education for young children this summer with Eagle and Gypsum Library programming. Jammin’ Jazz Kids provides an engaging and fun learning experience for youngsters through interactive, hands-on activities that teach the basics of jazz and the art of improvisation. Children and their families are invited to a free and fun 30-minute program exploring the basics of jazz music, 12-bar blues and playing with lively music teachers. Ideal for children up to eight years old, everyone is welcome. This free program will take place July 10 and 24 at the Gypsum Library and July 12 and 26 at the Eagle Public Library. All performances are at 3:15 p.m. and snacks will be served. Learn more about Jammin’ Jazz Kids and register for one or more sessions on VailJazz.org/jammin-jazz-kids For more information on the Vail Jazz Foundation and education programs, please visit VailJazz.org

