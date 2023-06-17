6 Hottest Bollywood Celebrity Inspired Sunglasses Trends For Summer 2023 | fashion trends





In this age of fashion and influence, it’s hard to resist the lure of celebrity style and the latest trends they set. From head-turning outfits to stunning eyewear, our favorite celebs never fail to inspire us. And if there’s one fashion item celebrities love, it’s polarized sunglasses. Not only do they protect our eyes from harmful UV rays, but they also add a touch of glamor to any ensemble. Get ready to discover the best sunglasses worn by celebrities in 2023. Get ready to make a fashion statement and protect your eyes in the most fashionable way possible. (Instagram) From bold, oversized frames to sleek, minimalist designs, these sunglasses are sure to make you feel like a star in their own right. So join us on this stylish journey as we reveal the most coveted sunglasses trends of the year, inspired by our favorite celebrities. It’s time to step out in confidence and turn heads with your effortlessly chic look. (Also read: Floral, seductive and fabulous: the hottest Bollywood summer dresses you need in your wardrobe ) Oversized rectangle sunglasses When it comes to making a fashion statement, oversized rectangular sunglasses are the go-to choice for those looking for a mix of bold elegance and retro glamour. Mouni effortlessly wears oversized rectangular sunglasses, taking her style game to new heights. Inspired by vintage aesthetics and embraced by fashion-forward celebrities, these sunglasses are all the rage in 2023. With their larger-than-life frames and sleek rectangular shape, they effortlessly exude confidence and sophistication. Channel your inner fashionista and make a statement with these on-trend shades, just like Mouni Roy. Mask sunglasses When it comes to setting trends and exuding effortless glamour, Sonakshi Sinha is a name that shines bright. The actress has once again captured our attention with her love of mask sunglasses. These sunglasses are the ultimate solution to hide those late night eyes and look mysterious. Designed to offer both functionality and fashion, goggle sunglasses offer a sleek and innovative design that combines the practicality of a goggle with the trend of sunglasses. With their unique frame and lens combination, these sunglasses not only protect your eyes from the sun, but also offer subtle coverage for those days when you need a little more privacy. Pilot frame sunglasses Kareena Kapoor has effortlessly embraced the pilot frame sunglasses trend, showcasing their versatility and adding a touch of sophistication to her looks. Timeless, iconic and effortlessly cool, pilot frame sunglasses continue to dominate the fashion scene with their classic aviator style. Inspired by the aviator glasses worn by pilots in the early 20th century, these sunglasses have become a staple in the world of eyewear. It’s time to embrace the look of these iconic sunglasses and showcase your own unparalleled elegance, just like Kareena Kapoor. Mirrored aviator sunglasses Malaika Arora has once again captured our attention with her fashion choices. This time it was his love for mirrored aviator sunglasses that sparked a new trend in the world of eyewear. These sunglasses not only offer a chic and glamorous look, but are also practical thanks to their ability to protect the eyes from the summer sun. Combining the timeless aviator silhouette with sleek mirrored lenses, these sunglasses offer the perfect blend of style and function. From bold and vibrant hues to more subtle and classic tones, you can choose a pair that matches your unique preferences. Round sunglasses Round sunglasses, inspired by the ever-stylish Sara Ali Khan, bring the perfect blend of vintage charm and modern style. These iconic hues exude effortless sophistication and add a touch of intrigue to any outfit. With their circular frames and versatile appeal, round sunglasses complement various face shapes and are a must-have accessory for trendsetters. Whether you opt for classic black frames or brightly colored lenses, these sunglasses elevate your style while offering practical UV protection. White Rim Retro Square Sunglasses Anushka Sharma likes to wear retro square sunglasses with white frames, combining vintage charm and modern style. These sunglasses effortlessly elevate your look with their bold square frames and sleek white edges, adding a touch of uniqueness to any outfit. Adopt this avant-garde accessory, which not only exudes style, but also offers essential protection for your eyes. Step out in confidence and channel Anushka Sharma’s chic vibe with retro white frame square sunglasses.

