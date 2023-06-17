Campus Safety Resource Guide

While going to college often leads to a host of memories, new friends, opportunities, and career paths, it’s important to stay alert. The Daily Illini has created a guide to the many safety resources available on campus.

University of Illinois Police Department

The University of Illinois is located between two cities: Champaign and Urbana. THE University of Illinois Police Department, which is part of the University’s Public Safety Division, has jurisdiction over campus. Last April, the UIPD officially adopted competence on Campusville.

According to Pat Wade, the department’s senior spokesperson, the UIPD is tailored to the needs of a college campus and operates year-round. The UIPD is also fully accredited and provides patrol services, emergency response and investigative resources.

Additionally, the Community Outreach and Support Team offers educational and community programs, including therapy dogs for campus events.

Within COAST, the Response, Evaluation and Crisis Help initiative pairs mental health professionals with law enforcement, providing a model for co-response to mental health emergencies, Wade said.

Additionally, because forceful sex offenses are the most common crimes to be reported on college campuses. according to the National Center for Education Statistics in 2019the UIPD is specially training detectives from the Investigation Unit to support survivors of sexual assault.

The mission of the University of Illinois Division of Public Safety is to promote a safe and secure environment where education, research and public service can thrive, Wade said. When a crime occurs, our goal is to identify and apprehend the offenders as quickly as possible.

Illini-Alert

The Illini-Alert is a system where emails and text messages are sent to the campus community when incidents that pose an anticipated threat to life, health or safety occur. All campus members automatically receive Illini-Alerts to their Illinois email accounts.

Anyone can sign up for Illini-Alert SMS by texting IlliniAlert on 226787.

Safewalks

Since criminals are more likely to target lonely people at night, UIPD offers SafeWalks to university students, faculty, and staff. Through the Safewalks program, student patrol officers escort the caller to their destination. The UIPD also recommends that students stay together in groups to reduce the risk of being targeted.

Safewalks operates 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. A Safewalks escort can be requested by calling 217-222-1216.

Champaign-Urbana Transit District Saferides

Saferides, offered by MTD, is a service for people traveling alone or in very small groups, late at night to destinations that are not part of a fixed-route bus service, according to Amy Snyder, chief of staff at MTD. .

Those interested in requesting a Saferide can do so through the app or call 218-384-8188. If the trip qualifies under the origin and destination parameters, then they will be approved.

(If) your origin and destination are already on a bus route, we were going to put you on the bus, because we want to reach people who are in isolated places as quickly as possible, Snyder said.

Snyder cites Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays as the busiest days and said wait times on those respective days can range from 30 to 60 minutes.

Saferides aren’t fast rides, it’s not Uber or Lyft, where you just wait in line, Snyder said. Safe Rides is for people who are a bit on the sidelines.

General security advice from the IUPD

Trust your instincts. If a situation or place makes you uncomfortable, leave immediately and seek out people and places with light, if possible.

Lock your doors, even if you’re in the room. In order to prevent theft, one of the most common crimes on campuses, the best thing individuals can do is secure their property and residences.

Be aware of your surroundings. Music or phone use may distract from nearby vehicles or people.

Watch out for scams. Students, especially international students, are often targeted online or over the phone. Scammers often know general information about their targets and appear legitimate. Stay alert and watch out for red flags.

[email protected]