Entertainment
Campus Safety Resource Guide
While going to college often leads to a host of memories, new friends, opportunities, and career paths, it’s important to stay alert. The Daily Illini has created a guide to the many safety resources available on campus.
University of Illinois Police Department
The University of Illinois is located between two cities: Champaign and Urbana. THE University of Illinois Police Department, which is part of the University’s Public Safety Division, has jurisdiction over campus. Last April, the UIPD officially adopted competence on Campusville.
According to Pat Wade, the department’s senior spokesperson, the UIPD is tailored to the needs of a college campus and operates year-round. The UIPD is also fully accredited and provides patrol services, emergency response and investigative resources.
Additionally, the Community Outreach and Support Team offers educational and community programs, including therapy dogs for campus events.
Within COAST, the Response, Evaluation and Crisis Help initiative pairs mental health professionals with law enforcement, providing a model for co-response to mental health emergencies, Wade said.
Additionally, because forceful sex offenses are the most common crimes to be reported on college campuses. according to the National Center for Education Statistics in 2019the UIPD is specially training detectives from the Investigation Unit to support survivors of sexual assault.
The mission of the University of Illinois Division of Public Safety is to promote a safe and secure environment where education, research and public service can thrive, Wade said. When a crime occurs, our goal is to identify and apprehend the offenders as quickly as possible.
Illini-Alert
The Illini-Alert is a system where emails and text messages are sent to the campus community when incidents that pose an anticipated threat to life, health or safety occur. All campus members automatically receive Illini-Alerts to their Illinois email accounts.
Anyone can sign up for Illini-Alert SMS by texting IlliniAlert on 226787.
Safewalks
Since criminals are more likely to target lonely people at night, UIPD offers SafeWalks to university students, faculty, and staff. Through the Safewalks program, student patrol officers escort the caller to their destination. The UIPD also recommends that students stay together in groups to reduce the risk of being targeted.
Safewalks operates 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. A Safewalks escort can be requested by calling 217-222-1216.
Champaign-Urbana Transit District Saferides
Saferides, offered by MTD, is a service for people traveling alone or in very small groups, late at night to destinations that are not part of a fixed-route bus service, according to Amy Snyder, chief of staff at MTD. .
Those interested in requesting a Saferide can do so through the app or call 218-384-8188. If the trip qualifies under the origin and destination parameters, then they will be approved.
(If) your origin and destination are already on a bus route, we were going to put you on the bus, because we want to reach people who are in isolated places as quickly as possible, Snyder said.
Snyder cites Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays as the busiest days and said wait times on those respective days can range from 30 to 60 minutes.
Saferides aren’t fast rides, it’s not Uber or Lyft, where you just wait in line, Snyder said. Safe Rides is for people who are a bit on the sidelines.
General security advice from the IUPD
- Trust your instincts. If a situation or place makes you uncomfortable, leave immediately and seek out people and places with light, if possible.
- Lock your doors, even if you’re in the room. In order to prevent theft, one of the most common crimes on campuses, the best thing individuals can do is secure their property and residences.
- Be aware of your surroundings. Music or phone use may distract from nearby vehicles or people.
- Watch out for scams. Students, especially international students, are often targeted online or over the phone. Scammers often know general information about their targets and appear legitimate. Stay alert and watch out for red flags.
[email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://dailyillini.com/news-stories/campus-life/2023/06/16/a-guide-to-campus-safety-resources/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson lands in the Daily Mail column
- Rickie Fowler saves flash for US Open first round
- Campus Safety Resource Guide
- Record revenue and attendance see business boom again for the American Hockey League | Company
- Dsquared2 Spring 2024 Menswear Fashion Show Review
- The City of Toronto marks Canada Day on July 1st with city-wide celebrations – City of Toronto
- Minneapolis police used excessive force, according to report – BBC News
- Report: Trump literally wants every GOP presidential candidate to promise he’ll forgive him
- Mysterious 1,000% stock market gains baffle traders in Indonesia
- Hollywood veteran Al Pacino becomes a dad at 83
- The tennis community is coming together to continue the old amateur tournament – NBC Connecticut
- Apple Martin wears Gwyneth Paltrow’s most hated dress, proving she’s always been chic