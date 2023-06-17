Entertainment
27 age gaps between TV and movie actors that are honestly so mind-boggling to me
Over the years, so many actors have aged or aged to fit their television and film roles. Some of these age changes make perfect sense, like when a teenage character is played by an actor in his early twenties due to child actor laws.
But some… will never make sense to me. For example, Emmy Rossum plays Tom Holland’s mother in The crowded room, even if she is only 9 years older than him.
Here are 26 other wild parent-child actor age gaps:
1.Alan Ruck (61) played Brian Cox’s (72) eldest son Connor Roy on Succession (20182023).
2.Laura Benanti (42) played the mother of Amy Schumer (41) in the series Life and Beth (2022).
3.Jennifer Coolidge (61) played the mother of Josh Duhamel (50) in the 2023 film shotgun wedding (2023).
4.Rebel Wilson (42) played Chris Parnell’s (55) daughter in the film Secondary year (2022).
5.Mandy Moore (32) played Sterling K. Brown (40), Chrissy Metz (35) and mother of Justin Hartley (39) on the show It’s us (20162022).
6.Meryl Streep (68) played Cher’s (72) daughter in the film Mama Mia! Here we go again (2018).
7.Jennifer Robertson (43) played the mother of Tim Rozon (39) on Schitt’s Creek (20152020).
8.Colin Farrell (28) played Angelina Jolie’s (29) son in the film alexander (2004).
9.Amy Poehler (32) played the mother of Rachel McAdams (26) in mean girls (2004).
ten.John Marshall Jones (34) played the father of Essence Atkins (25) on the show smart guy (19971999).
11.George Lopez (41) played the son of Belita Moreno (52) in the series george lopez (20022007).
12.Billy Ray Cyrus (44) played the father of Jason Earles (29) on Hannah Montana (20062011).
13.Orlando Bloom (35) played the son of Lee Pace (33) in the Hobbit trilogy (20122014).
14.Elizabeth Rodriguez (32) played the mother of Dascha Polanco (30) on Orange is the new black (20132019).
15.Cuba Gooding Jr. (23) played the son of Laurence Fishburne (29) in Boyz in the hood (1991).
16.Charlayne Woodard (65) played the mother of Samuel L. Jackson (70) in the film Glass (2019).
17.Winona Ryder (37) played the mother of Zachary Quinto (32) in star trek (2009).
18.Troian Bellisario (24) played the daughter of Lesley Fera (39) on pretty Little Liars (20102017).
19.Drew Barrymore (26) played the mother of Adam Garcia (28) in Ride in the car with boys (2001).
20.John Lithgow (38) played the father of Lori Singer (26) in Free from all ties (1984).
21.Sally Field (47) played the mother of Tom Hanks (37) in Forrest Gump (1994).
22.Rachel Griffiths (32) played Johnny Depp’s (38) mother in the film Blow (2001).
23.Bryce Dallas Howard (38) played the mother of Taron Egerton (29) in Rocketman (2019).
24.Tom Payne (36) played the son of Bellamy Young (49) and Michael Sheen (50) in prodigal son (20192021).
25.Minka Kelly (25) played the daughter of Merrilee McComas (35) on Friday night lights (20062011).
26.Finally, Tom Selleck (78 years old) plays the son of Len Cariou (83 years old) on Blue blood (2010).

