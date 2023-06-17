27 age gaps between TV and movie actors that are honestly so mind-boggling to me





Over the years, so many actors have aged or aged to fit their television and film roles. Some of these age changes make perfect sense, like when a teenage character is played by an actor in his early twenties due to child actor laws. The crowded room, even if she is only But some… will never make sense to me. For example, Emmy Rossum plays Tom Holland’s mother ineven if she is only 9 years older than him. As for the age gap, Emmy said entertainment tonight“It makes sense when I read the script. Candy is a great young mom, she’s almost a child in her own right when she gets pregnant at 16. You look at how I age from 25 to 35, which is in looks younger than me now.” /Apple TV/Courtesy of Everett Collection Here are 26 other wild parent-child actor age gaps: 1. Alan Ruck (61) played Brian Cox’s (72) eldest son Connor Roy on Succession (20182023). HBO 2. Laura Benanti (42) played the mother of Amy Schumer (41) in the series Life and Beth (2022). Hulu 3. Jennifer Coolidge (61) played the mother of Josh Duhamel (50) in the 2023 film shotgun wedding (2023). Prime Video/Via Everett 4. Rebel Wilson (42) played Chris Parnell’s (55) daughter in the film Secondary year (2022). Netflix/courtesy Everett Collection 5. Mandy Moore (32) played Sterling K. Brown (40), Chrissy Metz (35) and mother of Justin Hartley (39) on the show It’s us (20162022). Nbc/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images 6. Meryl Streep (68) played Cher’s (72) daughter in the film Mama Mia! Here we go again (2018). Photo Credit: Jonathan Prime / Universal/courtesy Everett / Everett Collection, Photo Credit: Jonathan Prime / Universal/courtesy Everett / Everett Collection 7. Jennifer Robertson (43) played the mother of Tim Rozon (39) on Schitt’s Creek (20152020). popular television 8. Colin Farrell (28) played Angelina Jolie’s (29) son in the film alexander (2004). Warner Bros / Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection 9. Amy Poehler (32) played the mother of Rachel McAdams (26) in mean girls (2004). Paramount / Paramount/Courtesy of Everett Collection ten. John Marshall Jones (34) played the father of Essence Atkins (25) on the show smart guy (19971999). WB 11. George Lopez (41) played the son of Belita Moreno (52) in the series george lopez (20022007). ABC/Everett 12. Billy Ray Cyrus (44) played the father of Jason Earles (29) on Hannah Montana (20062011). Disney Channel / Disney Channel/Courtesy of Everett Collection 13. Orlando Bloom (35) played the son of Lee Pace (33) in the Hobbit trilogy (20122014). Warner Bros / Warner Bros/courtesy Everett Collection, Mark Pokorny / Warner Bros/courtesy Everett Collection 14. Elizabeth Rodriguez (32) played the mother of Dascha Polanco (30) on Orange is the new black (20132019). Netflix / Netflix/Courtesy of Everett Collection 15. Cuba Gooding Jr. (23) played the son of Laurence Fishburne (29) in Boyz in the hood (1991). Colombia 16. Charlayne Woodard (65) played the mother of Samuel L. Jackson (70) in the film Glass (2019). Photo Credit: Universal Pictures / Universal/courtesy Everett / Everett Collection, Photo Credit: Jessica Kourkounis / Universal/courtesy Everett / Everett Collection 17. Winona Ryder (37) played the mother of Zachary Quinto (32) in star trek (2009). Paramount Pictures/Getty 18. Troian Bellisario (24) played the daughter of Lesley Fera (39) on pretty Little Liars (20102017). free form 19. Drew Barrymore (26) played the mother of Adam Garcia (28) in Ride in the car with boys (2001). Columbia Pictures/Columbia Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection 20. John Lithgow (38) played the father of Lori Singer (26) in Free from all ties (1984). Silver Screen Partners 21. Sally Field (47) played the mother of Tom Hanks (37) in Forrest Gump (1994). Paramount/Courtesy of Everett Collection 22. Rachel Griffiths (32) played Johnny Depp’s (38) mother in the film Blow (2001). New line cinema 23. Bryce Dallas Howard (38) played the mother of Taron Egerton (29) in Rocketman (2019). Photo Credit: David Appleby / Paramount/courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection 24. Tom Payne (36) played the son of Bellamy Young (49) and Michael Sheen (50) in prodigal son (20192021). David Giesbrecht/Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection 25. Minka Kelly (25) played the daughter of Merrilee McComas (35) on Friday night lights (20062011). Nbc / NBC/Courtesy of Everett Collection / Everett Collection, NBC 26. Finally, Tom Selleck (78 years old) plays the son of Len Cariou (83 years old) on Blue blood (2010). Marni Grossman/CBS/Getty

