10 Underrated Melodramas From Hollywood’s Golden Age
Melodrama was one of the most acclaimed and popular genres of Hollywood’s Golden Age. Often characterized as a subgenre that intensifies emotions and places more emphasis on over-the-top, emotionally-enhanced plots than on character development.
Many of the most famous dramas of the Golden Age – from Now Traveler For Mrs Miniver – have strong melodramatic elements. However, many other melodramas were created during this golden period, some of which have become somewhat obscure over time. Movie buffs and theater lovers should waste no time discovering these underrated masterpieces of melodrama, all of which have stood the test of time.
ten “The Brute and the Beautiful” (1952)
Kirk Douglas And Lana Turner 1952 melodrama star The wicked and the beautiful. The plot centers on a ruthless film producer who leaves countless victims on his way to the top. When he reaches out to them with a new and ambitious film, they must reconcile their feelings for him with their desire to triumph in show business.
The wicked and the beautiful is a refreshingly serious portrayal of the seedy, relentless side of filmmaking that many movies eschew. Enhanced by a delightfully monstrous performance from Oscar-nominated Kirk Douglas, The wicked and the beautiful is both an ode to and a scathing dismantling of show business.
9 “All Heaven Allows” (1955)
Douglas Sirk directed Hudson Rock And Jane Wyman in the 1955 romantic melodrama All that heaven allows. The story centers on the scandalous romance between a wealthy widow and a young landscape gardener who face social ostracism due to their relationship.
All that heaven allows is one of the most romantic films of all time. In their second collaboration, Hudson and Wyman light up the screen with their intense and heartfelt chemistry, creating a loving, passionate romance that stands among other similar images from May to December. All that heaven allows features a bold and refreshing premise and an even bolder ending, complete with a healthy dose of over-the-top drama that makes it all the more engrossing.
8 ‘Camilla’ (1936)
The only, the only Greta Garbo stars in George Sugar1936 melodrama Camillebased on Alexandre Dumasseminal novel, The Lady of the Camellias. The legendary actress plays Marguerite Guathier, a beautiful courtesan whose relationship with the wealthy Baron de Varville is threatened by the sudden arrival of a younger and more passionate suitor, Armand.
Camille is a magnificent tour de force for Garbo. The actress delivers her best work on screen as the troubled and doomed Marguerite, embracing the film’s melodrama and embodying tragedy like few other actresses could. Garbo is sensational in Camilleturning it into a fascinating exercise in silent nostalgia.
7 “Written on the Wind” (1956)
Douglas Sirk and Rock Hudson teamed up for the third time in the 1956 melodrama written on the windco-star Lauren Bacal And Dorothy Malone. The plot follows the complicated entanglement of love between a wealthy Texas heir, his aloof wife, childhood best friend, and self-destructive sister.
written on the wind makes full and excellent use of its talented cast to paint a fast-paced, histrionic love story set in a rich family setting. Malone, in particular, excels as the troubled Marylee, delivering a wild and uncompromising performance that won her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.
Few directors have personified classic Hollywood better than Joseph L. Mankiewicz. The Oscar-winning multi-hyphenate realized Humphrey Bogart And Ava Gardner in the 1954 melodrama The Barefoot Countessabout a failed director who discovers a young woman and turns her into a star, throwing her into a world of chaos and deception.
Enhanced, sleek and downright over the top, The Barefoot Countess is an extravagant image and showcase of Gardner’s breathtaking beauty. The film is tragic and excessive, chronicling the lives of the main characters with an unrelenting fascination that seems almost overwhelming. Indeed, what The Barefoot Countess lack of subtlety, it more than makes up for in flair.
5 ‘Penny Serenade’ (1941)
Cary Grant And Irene Dunne star in George Stevens‘ romantic melodrama Penny Serenade. The plot chronicles the complicated marriage between Julie and Roger Adams, who struggle to start a family and face many complications on their way to a happy ending.
Penny Serenade is close to being a Mexican telenovela. Dramatic, devastating and relentless, the film takes the poor Adams couple to hell and back, testing their relationship every step of the way. However, Dunne and Grant are up to the task, delivering serious and compelling performances despite all the noise around them. Grant is particularly stellar, playing Roger with intense, raw vulnerability and proving why he’s one of classic Hollywood’s most iconic actors.
4 ‘Kitty Foyle’ (1940)
The amazing Ginger Rogers won his only Oscar for playing the lead role in Sam Wood1940 melodrama Kitty Foyle. The story centers on the main character, a young woman working in New York as a saleswoman and deciding between two men: her ex-husband, now remarried but offering her a life in South America, or her current fiancé, a kind-hearted but poor doctor.
Kitty Foyle lives and dies with Ginger Rogers. The actress delivers such a brilliant and incandescent performance that makes up for the film’s many flaws. Rogers is a delight in the titular role, playing the character over the years with a unique and enviable determination that makes Kitty Foyle an irresistible triumph.
3 ‘The Letter’ (1940)
Arguably the best actress in classic Hollywood, Bette Davis starred in numerous melodramas, many of which have become certified classics. However, William WylerIt is The letter is among his most underrated efforts. The story follows a woman arrested after shooting a man, who she believes tried to take advantage of her. However, when his attorney uncovers an incriminating letter that casts doubt on his innocence, the two become embroiled in a larger conspiracy.
Released at the peak of his career, The letter cemented Davis as one of Hollywood’s finest actresses. Leslie Crosbie takes pride of place in her collection of villains, joining other classic characters like Regina Giddens and Baby Jane Hudson in the pantheon of all-time great cinematic bad girls.
2 “Humour” (1946)
Joan Crawford is at its most compelling in the 1946 melodrama Humor. The acclaimed actress stars opposite John Garfield in a story about the unexpected romance between an up-and-coming violinist and his wealthy, older boss.
Humor does the melodrama subgenre proud with a larger-than-life plot that brings out the best in Crawford. The actress delivers the best performance of her career as the frustrated Helen Wright, dominating the screen and sharing warm, irresistible chemistry with Garfield. Humor is famous for its moving finale, with Crawford delivering a gripping, ethereal and flawless performance that cemented his legacy as one of the Golden Age’s most enduring icons.
1 ‘Stella Dallas’ (1937)
The melodrama of the golden age par excellence, Stella Dallas stars Barbara Stanwyck in the titular role. The plot centers around a working-class woman who marries a wealthy man. However, their relationship deteriorates, leading to a messy divorce with the couple’s daughter caught in the middle.
Directed by King Vidor, Stella Dallas is a showcase for the brilliant Barbara Stanwyck, who received an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of self-sacrificing Stella. The film is relentless against its main character, taking her through hell and back. Yet Stella endures, proving that a mother’s love is selfless and a woman’s strength is immeasurable.
