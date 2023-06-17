Onir accuses Bollywood of being homophobic: who are they to tell our stories when they don’t support us? | Bollywood





Filmmaker Onir recently attended the Kashish International Queer Film Festival, and he was completely disappointed to see that none of the industry members, who are the so-called allies of the community, came out to show their support. None of the OTT programmers, or a studio head… nobody in this world really came to see the movies with the community, he laments. Filmmaker Onir has made films like I Am and My Brother… Nikhil. What angers Onir more is when these same people try to tell stories about the LGBTQIA+ community from their perspective and have discussions about their rights. Who are they to sit in these creative spaces and decide what stories about us should be told, if they can’t support us in times of need, he asks and continues, They’re all the same gender – male or female and some locked people – – write this from a very heteronormative point of view. Onir points out that most of the narratives Bollywood projects follow while telling LGBT stories are about accepting us, and they forget that queer people’s lives aren’t just about acceptance or shortcomings. Citing his recent conversation with an actor, as an example, the 54-year-old shares the industry’s perception of the community. I recently called an actor for a role and his immediate response was, I’ve already done a gay character. Would he say the same of straight characters? Of course not, says Onir, who finds it problematic that Bollywood easily reduces the lives of the queer community to their sexuality. Being gay is only part of our identity, says the filmmaker known for his award-winning films such as My brother… Nikhil (2005) and I am (2011). That’s why, Onir believes that all this industry talk about inclusivity is just a way for the heteronormative world to congratulate itself for doing the bare minimum. In reality, they fight with their homophobic thoughts. However, the filmmaker does not hesitate for a second to denounce the double standards of the film industry which, according to him, never forgets to ask for the support of the queer community when it needs it for its selfish reasons. When their films happen and when they need the community to cheer them on and celebrate them, that’s when they remember us. Otherwise, we are forgotten. No one is talking about a film made by a queer director or a cast made by a queer actor, he continues. When there is an event where the community needs support, there is total silence from these people. They don’t talk about marriage equality or pride month. These are people in the industry who are supposedly champions of change, trying to rewrite the narrative of the LGBTQIA+ world and pushing for our acceptance. That said, Onir is quick to state that he, or his community, doesn’t need any help to be accepted, in fact, it’s the other way around. The industry needs help because it is narrow-minded. They are fundamentally homophobic and fight with their issues and then glorify their acceptance. All can do so much more than they do and if they can’t, they can at least empower the people who are really trying to make a change, he concludes. ABOUT THE AUTHOR Delhi-based Syeda Eba Fatima writes about Bollywood, TV, OTT and music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City. …See the details

