An Actor, Hall of Famer, and an Epic Bust: The Story of Chicago’s No. 1 Draft Pick
The Chicago Blackhawks will select a No. 1 player overall in the NHL Draft on June 28.
Nobody will be surprised if they take the No. 1 prospect in the class, Connor Bedard.
In fact, it could be the biggest shocker in professional sports draft history if they don’t take Bedard, who many consider the best prospect since Connor McDavid in 2015.
For the city of Chicago, 2023 has been a No. 1 pick year. Well, it should have been at least.
Long before the NHL Draft lottery gave the Blackhawks the No. 1 pick in the draft, the Chicago Bears received the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft due to their worst record in the NFL last season. But given the option of taking a No. 1 player or returning to the draft, the Bears took the latter and sent the pick to the Carolina Panthers, who took Bryce Young.
The Bears chose not to make sports history from Chicago by taking a No. 1 player. The Blackhawks will not follow.
The team is preparing for its second No. 1 draft selection in franchise history. The last time they had it, it worked pretty well.
Patrick Kane was the No. 1 pick in 2007. Kane helped the organization win three Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013, and 2015. He has won the Calder Memorial Trophy, Conn Smythe Trophy, Art Ross Trophy, Hart Memorial Trophy, the Ted Lindsay Award trophy and made four star appearances.
Was he the most successful No. 1 pick in Chicago sports history? To whom could we compare Bédard? Here is a list of the No. 1 draft selections that Chicago City pro teams have drafted.
Tom Harmon, Chicago Bears, No. 1 in the 1941 NFL Draft
Michigan football legend Tom Harmon, famous for wearing No. 98 and playing running back for the Wolverines, was the No. 1 pick in 1941 by the Chicago Bears.
However, Harmon never signed with the Bears. Instead, he wanted to be a radio and movie star and instead signed with Columbia Pictures. Eventually he played in the NFL, but for the Rams in 1946-47.
The College Football Hall of Famer, 1940 Heisman Trophy winner and World War II veteran starred in a few films, but it was his grandson who became the 1986 People Magazines Sexiest Man Alive star and star of the NCIS Mark Harmon.
Bob Fenimore, Chicago Bears, No. 1 in the 1947 NFL Draft
OK, so the first time with the No. 1 pick for the Bears didn’t work out. But the second did, didn’t he?
LAW?
Uh no.
Fenimore, a member of the Oklahoma A&M (now known as Oklahoma State) College Football Hall of Fame, was an All-American with the Cowboys. The Bears took him to No. 1 despite injuries that limited him in his final college season. Fenimore played one season for the Bears, rushing for 189 yards and a touchdown. His NFL career spanned 10 games.
Danny Goodwin, Chicago White Sox, No. 1 in the 1971 MLB Draft
About 30 years after Chicago’s first No. 1 pick in sports history, it was the White Sox who scored the No. 1 pick in the 1971 MLB Draft. The 1970 White Sox had a 56- 106, so they worked hard to earn that draft position.
And what was even better was that one of the top draft prospects was in Peoria, Illinois, Danny Goodwin. The White Sox selected Goodwin No. 1.
Alas, it was a disaster.
In a draft that included, gulp, Jim Rice, George Brett, Mike Schmidt and even Keith Hernandez, the White Sox took Goodwin, who opted to play college baseball.
Goodwin was a three-time All-American at Southern University and was the 1975 College Player of the Year. He returned to No. 1 overall in 1975, but never had the career to justify being the only player, in Major League Baseball history, to be selected No. 1 twice. He was out of the league in 1982.
Harold Baines, Chicago White Sox, No. 1 in the 1977 MLB Draft
ALL RIGHT. Finally a shot.
The fourth athlete taken No. 1 by a Chicago sports team has become a member of his sport’s Hall of Fame.
Baines, a Maryland native, was ranked No. 1 overall in 1977. He edged fellow Hall of Famer Paul Molitor by two places. The draft also included Ozzie Smith and Tim Raines.
Baines played 22 seasons (1980-2001) and spent 14 seasons with the White Sox. He was a six-time All-Star, a Silver Slugger and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019.
He finished his career with 2,866 hits and 384 homers.
Shawon Dunston, Chicago Cubs, No. 1 in 1982 MLB Draft
The Chicago Cubs were the next team to earn a No. 1 spot.
They took Brooklyn native Shawon Dunston to New York with the No. 1 pick in 1982. Dunston made two All-Star teams with the Cubs, teaming up with Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg for a double-play dynamite combo in the 1980s and 1990s.
Dunston played for the Cubs from 1985 to 1995 and retired in 2002 after bouncing around the league and playing for six different teams from 1996 to 2002.
Dunston was selected ahead of No. 5 pick Dwight Gooden. The draft featured future hall farmer Barry Larkin and one of the greatest players of all time, Barry Bonds, but both decided to play college baseball.
Elton Brand, Chicago Bulls, 1999 NBA Draft No. 1 pick
In the first draft after the first season without Michael Jordan since 1994, the Bulls took Duke star Elton Brand No. 1. The Bulls had gone 13-37 in the lockout-shortened 1998-99 season.
Of all the No. 1 picks, Brand was Chicago’s first pick to win Rookie of the Year when he did so in 2000.
He averaged 20.1 points and 10 rebounds in his freshman year and started 80 games.
Brand only played two seasons for the Bulls before the team traded him on draft day in 2001 so they could pick Tyson Chandler with the No. 2 pick.
The 1999 NBA Draft featured a future Hall of Famer. With the penultimate draft pick, the San Antonio Spurs took on Manu Ginobili.
Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks, first overall pick in the 2007 NHL Draft
Kane was named to the NHL’s Top 100 All-Time Players list in 2017. He played 15 seasons with the Blackhawks before leaving through free agency and signing with the New York Rangers.
Is he the greatest No. 1 pick in Chicago sports history?
Derrick Rose, Chicago Bulls, 2008 NBA Draft No. 1 pick
The last player to be taken No. 1 by a Chicago sports team was Derrick Rose. Like Patrick Kane, Rose was a successful pick and destined to be an all-time great for the Bulls.
After a freshman season at the University of Memphis, the Chicago native won Rookie of the Year and in 2011 broke LeBron James’ historic MVP run when he was voted Most Valuable Player. of the league. James had won the previous two MVPs and would win the next two.
Rose made three All-Star Games and was selected All-NBA in 2011.
And then the injury happened.
Rose played just 39 games in the season following his MVP year with a knee injury. Then he tore his ACL the following season and only played 10 games. He was never the same player again after his knee injuries.
Rose played seven seasons with the Bulls before bouncing back in the league. He played the 2022-2023 season with the New York Knicks, his 34-year-old season.
How do you watch the Chicago Blackhawks make the No. 1 pick in the NHL Draft?
ESPN airs the 2023 NHL Draft in Nashville at 7 p.m. EST on June 28.
2023 NHL Draft Order: The First Round
Here’s what the first round looks like:
- Chicago Blackhawks
- Anaheim Ducks
- Columbus Blue Jackets
- San Jose Sharks
- Montreal Canadiens
- Arizona Coyotes
- Philadelphia Flyers
- Washington Capitals
- Detroit Red Wings
- St. Louis Blues
- Vancouver Canucks
- Arizona Coyotes (from the Ottawa Senators)
- bison sabers
- Pittsburgh Penguins
- Nashville Predators
- Calgary flames
- Detroit Red Wings (from the New York Islanders via the Vancouver Canucks)
- Winnipeg Jets
- Chicago Blackhawks (from Tampa Bay Lightning)
- Seattle Kraken
- Minnesota Wild
- Columbus Blue Jackets (from Los Angeles Kings)
- New York Rangers
- Nashville Predators (from Edmonton Oilers)
- St. Louis Blues (from the Toronto Maple Leafs)
- San Jose Sharks (from the New Jersey Devils)
- Colorado avalanche
- Toronto Maple Leafs (from the Boston Bruins via the Washington Capitals)
- St. Louis Blues (from the Dallas Stars)
- Carolina Hurricanes
- Montreal Canadiens (Florida Panthers)
- Las Vegas Golden Knights
