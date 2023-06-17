Valley producers team up with Hollywood director for docuseries





Television executive producers Kelly Sallaway and Jeanna Valenti of Scottsdale-based Pronoia Productions have teamed up with Los Angeles-based Pat McGee Pictures to produce their unscripted documentary film series, “There Is No no place like OM”. Pronoia Productions specializes in content for those who use personal growth and transformation techniques like yoga, mindfulness and meditation to improve their health and well-being, according to a press release. The company’s first documentary film series “There’s No Place Like OM” is currently in development in Arizona. The Motion Picture Production Program (House Bill 2156) recently created new income tax credits for motion picture production companies in Arizona. The producers are honored and grateful to be able to create their new project in their own backyard in Arizona, the statement said. Pronoia Productions produces must-have content that inspires and helps people discover lifestyle changes for better health and well-being. Pronoia Productions offers television, film and digital content that includes transformational tools and techniques to help people transform who they are and how they live. “We strive to be a force for good,” Sallaway said in the statement. “Jeanna and I produced the TEDx Scottsdale Women event in the midst of the pandemic in 2020. We knew this credits roll created the perfect time to deepen our collaboration and partnership by delivering our message of inspiration, reinvention and transformation to a much larger market and audience. .” “Kelly and I are thrilled to partner with Pat McGee Pictures,” Valenti said in the statement. “We knew from the start of the project that Pat was the conscious director we wanted and needed to take our intent to raise the vibration of human consciousness to the mainstream.” The word “pronoia” means the opposite of the word “paranoid”. Pronoia is the belief that the entire universe is conspiring in its favor.

