Rebel Wilson claims she only needs 600 calories a day | Entertainment

Rebel Wilson claimed she only needs 600 calories a day.
The 43-year-old actress lost 80 pounds but insisted she didn’t stop eating her favorite foods, she was just eating smaller portions because she thinks people don’t don’t need to consume as much as they think.
She told MailOnline: “I was actually on a program where I learned about food and they taught us that you don’t really need as many calories as you think.
“Everyone thinks you need to eat as much as your body needs, but the truth is your body doesn’t need a lot of calories and I know that might sound crazy to some people, but if you eat well and eat small portions, you will be just fine.
“I learned that you really only need about 600 calories a day, you don’t need 1,500 or 2,000.
“The problem is that people are stuck at a desk or in their car and they tend to be hungry and they want to eat because that’s how they deal with stress or it’s a habit. , but the truth is you just don’t need all that food… .
“A lot of people think I don’t eat carbs, but I eat carbs, I just eat them in small portions. I eat pizza and I eat pasta, but I don’t eat a lot.”
But the ‘Pitch Perfect’ star struggles to eat emotionally.
She said, “That’s my thing.
“Sometimes it’s hard for me because I’m an emotional eater, that’s my problem. I eat when my emotions are high. I always struggle with that and I always work with that all the time, it’s just a process is a journey…
“My cheat food is ice cream – I really like ice cream, and my favorite is Ben + Jerrys, it always has been, its great quality and it’s so satisfying.
“When I wasn’t watching my weight I would sit and eat a pint of Ben + Jerrys sometimes, that’s exactly what I did – it used to be a habit – but now I’m much more careful, I’ll have like a third of a pint and I’ll eat slowly, I won’t eat the whole pint at all, that’s in my past.”
In November, Rebel welcomed her daughter Royce into the world via surrogate and she admitted the lifestyle changes of having a new baby in the house have meant she and fiancée Ramona Agruma have gained weight .
She said: “I gained weight once I had my baby because even though I didn’t give birth to him and didn’t need to lose weight, I had just gained weight because of the lack of sleep and the change in my lifestyle.
“For example, now I can’t go to the gym as often as I used to, I just don’t train as much, which has slowed me down.
“Ramona also gained weight once we had her daughter, but she lost it really fast. I’m a little jealous because I couldn’t lose weight that fast.”