Bollywood loves formulas. Now these are propaganda films





By VINOD MIRANI In the Hindi film industry, original ideas are rare and filmmakers often rely on foreign films, novels or South Indian films for inspiration. The film industry operates with a desire to play it safe due to the high risk involved. The filmmakers present their projects to distributors with promises of success, comparing them to films like “Zanjeer” and “Deewaar”. This led to a flood of low-budget imitations of popular films such as “Sholay” and “Zanjeer”. With the advent of video formats and CDs, the trend shifted towards copying Hollywood movies. The stars received videos or discs and said the film would be made based on the first and second halves of the material. As Hollywood films lacked songs and dance routines, Hindi adaptations were created that often felt out of place in the story. Movie producers created buffers to protect themselves. The industry has witnessed the pairing of actors like Dharmendra and Hema Malini, Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore/Mumtaz, Jeetendra and Jaya Prada/Sridevi, and Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha in several consecutive films. These couples were considered a guarantee of success and were not to be disturbed. This resulted in a preference for music composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal or RD Burman, while other talented composers were sidelined. It sounded like an overall agreement between the lyricists and the mainstream composers of the day. This formula worked well and was easily marketable, although a few discerning filmmakers opted for lyricists such as Majrooh Sultanpuri depending on the subject of their film. The trend of casting child stars has begun. Raj Kapoor cast Rishi Kapoor in the hit movie ‘Bobby’. Many other stars have followed suit, casting their children in films like ‘Love Story’, ‘Kalaakaar’, ‘Betaab’ and ‘Barsaat’. This formula has become the preferred and safer choice for filmmakers and has helped establish careers for many child stars. Not too long ago, a movie based on sports icon MS Dhoni became a hit, and soon after, there was a surge in sports-based movie concepts. However, most filmmakers didn’t know how to make successful sports films except Aamir Khan who focused on the content and glory of wrestling champions in his film “Dangal”, which is become an important step. Films focusing on nationalism and social messages have become popular, including films like “Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran”, “Uri: The Surgical Strike”, “Raazi”, “Ghazi”, “Attack”, ” Kesari”, “Airlift”. “, “Mission Mangal”, “Toilet: EK Prem Katha”, “Padman”, “Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty”, “Batla House” and “The Tashkent Files”. ‘The Tashkent Files’, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, sparked discussions on digital platforms although it failed to make a significant impact at the box office. Following its success, another issue-based film, “The Kerala Story”, also became a source of income. These films unexpectedly aroused the emotion of the media and the public, and their success at the box office surprised many. In an industry where few directors understand what works and what doesn’t, filmmakers tend to follow the latest blockbuster production and its formula, known as “Bhed Chaal”. Many filmmakers now focus on “thought-provoking” themes based on real events reported in the news. Upcoming movies like ‘Ajmer 92′, ’72 Hoorain’, ‘Ajmer Files’, ‘The Vaccine War’, ‘Emergency’, ‘Operation AMG’, ‘Operation Balakot’, ‘India House’ and ‘Delhi Files’ revisit forgotten cases likely to generate controversy. Some sections have already called them “propaganda films”. However, manufacturers seem to prioritize financial outlook over awareness of systemic wrongdoing. The controversies surrounding these films, such as the call for the banning of “Ajmer 92” by the organization Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, still fuel the attention of the media. This will no doubt give confidence to other filmmakers exploring similar topics buried in old “dossiers”.

