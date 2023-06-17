Entertainment
“Breaking Bad actor Mike Batayeh’s last film really touched me, says director
Mike Batayeh’s latest role in the film may come as a surprise, but the film’s creator hopes it will have a lasting impact.
The Breaking Bad actor, who died suddenly on June 1 at the age of 52, starred in a 16-minute student film directed by a senior University of Michigan filmmaker late last year.
He was a bit like a mentor, his director and co-screenwriter, 22-year-old Mohamed Khashafa, told the Post exclusively about the project titled “Ya Satir.
He was telling me that a big part of the reason he wanted to be part of the project was to kind of help the next generation of Arab creatives, Khashafa said, recalling Batayeh telling him that Hollywood “wasn’t not very diverse or welcoming” to the community.
In an early cut of the film previewed by The Post, Batayeh plays the father of a high school student (played by Khashafa’s classmate Izabella Mims-Haddad) who experiences growing pains as he prepares in a debating contest before going off to college.
And even though Michigan resident Batayeh’s single scene in the film, which wrapped production in late December, is just two minutes long, his performance meant the world to Khashafa, whose family is originally from Yemen.
It really touched my heart that the role somehow reminded him of his own father. Actors draw inspiration from personal lives or different characters they already know, said Khashafa, 22, who said the film’s title “light coming of age” roughly translates to Oh , Lord or Oh, My God.
He drew from his own father, which, firstly, makes me feel good because it means I wrote the character correctly, continued Khashafa, who plans to graduate from school next December. But, second, it feels like the dad I wrote is someone who was very supportive of me, so it feels good to know that he had that or that kind of resonance.
His participation in a student film demonstrates a generous side of the actor, who appeared in the film for a small fee and even submitted an audition tape and whose sudden death earlier this month shocked fans and peers alike. .
In an email to The Post, a representative from the Washtenaw County Medical Examiners’ Office previously said the 52-year-old entertainer died of asphyxiation by hanging.
But Khashafa did not witness any signs of a struggle during filming.
In fact, he only witnessed the opposite, he said.
He was a very easy-going and fun person, Khashafa recalls.
And he wasn’t the only one feeling this.
The film’s official Instagram account shared a post on Friday June 16thto celebrate him as a “remarkable actor” and honor his “outstanding talent and dedication” on behalf of the cast and crew.
Mike was the father figure in the film and obviously the father figure on set, Khashafa said.
What people will remember about him are probably his laughs, his humor, he added. He just brought a lot of fun and energy.
Khashafa hopes to circulate the film to various film festivals and also release it this summer, but in the meantime he has organized a first screening on campus for faculty, students, family, cast and crew in April and Batayeh was up front. row, he said.
On April 20, just two days after the screening, Batayeh sent a touching text message to the young director:
Congratulations on the screening bro! The film looked great on the big screen. Looking forward to seeing future work coming soon!
This would be Batayeh’s last communication with the young filmmaker.
However, he still treasures another memory he received from him: a sweet selfie showing a smiling Batayeh with some of the cast and crew after wrapping filming in late December.
Khashafa now hopes that Batayeh’s legacy, both his career and his generosity, will be remembered.
He was there. I really hope he was able to leave his mark,” he said. “I guess it’s one of my big worries in life for myself or my goals in life to leave my mark here. To leave something, like, Well, I was here.
Khashafa further wanted his “mentor’s” brief final project to have a lasting impression on others.
I also really hope the movie brings some comfort to the people who loved it, you know? he said.
If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free, confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can call the national suicide prevention hotline 24/7 at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.
|
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2023/06/16/breaking-bad-actor-mike-batayehs-final-film-really-hit-my-heart-director-says/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New video footage contradicts allegations of Spanish withdrawal from military exercise in Turkey
- “Breaking Bad actor Mike Batayeh’s last film really touched me, says director
- Hilary Knight excited about the future of professional hockey
- Rihanna (and her Baby Bump) in Pharrell Williams’ first Louis Vuitton Homme campaign
- Bollywood loves formulas. Now these are propaganda films
- Andy Murray repeats Dan Evans’ tennis rage after reaching Nottingham Open | semi-finals Tennis | Sport
- What is the difference between trademark and trade dress? | Whitcomb Selinsky, PC
- A big stock market rally will be followed by a ‘big crash’, says BofA’s Hartnett
- Selkirk man leads earthquake relief work in Turkey – BBC News
- USA 3-0 Mexico (June 15, 2023) Match analysis
- Rebel Wilson claims she only needs 600 calories a day | Entertainment
- Valley producers team up with Hollywood director for docuseries