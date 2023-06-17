“Breaking Bad actor Mike Batayeh’s last film really touched me, says director

Mike Batayeh’s latest role in the film may come as a surprise, but the film’s creator hopes it will have a lasting impact.

The Breaking Bad actor, who died suddenly on June 1 at the age of 52, starred in a 16-minute student film directed by a senior University of Michigan filmmaker late last year.

He was a bit like a mentor, his director and co-screenwriter, 22-year-old Mohamed Khashafa, told the Post exclusively about the project titled “Ya Satir.

He was telling me that a big part of the reason he wanted to be part of the project was to kind of help the next generation of Arab creatives, Khashafa said, recalling Batayeh telling him that Hollywood “wasn’t not very diverse or welcoming” to the community.

In an early cut of the film previewed by The Post, Batayeh plays the father of a high school student (played by Khashafa’s classmate Izabella Mims-Haddad) who experiences growing pains as he prepares in a debating contest before going off to college.







And even though Michigan resident Batayeh’s single scene in the film, which wrapped production in late December, is just two minutes long, his performance meant the world to Khashafa, whose family is originally from Yemen.

It really touched my heart that the role somehow reminded him of his own father. Actors draw inspiration from personal lives or different characters they already know, said Khashafa, 22, who said the film’s title “light coming of age” roughly translates to Oh , Lord or Oh, My God.

He drew from his own father, which, firstly, makes me feel good because it means I wrote the character correctly, continued Khashafa, who plans to graduate from school next December. But, second, it feels like the dad I wrote is someone who was very supportive of me, so it feels good to know that he had that or that kind of resonance.

His participation in a student film demonstrates a generous side of the actor, who appeared in the film for a small fee and even submitted an audition tape and whose sudden death earlier this month shocked fans and peers alike. .

In an email to The Post, a representative from the Washtenaw County Medical Examiners’ Office previously said the 52-year-old entertainer died of asphyxiation by hanging.

But Khashafa did not witness any signs of a struggle during filming.

In fact, he only witnessed the opposite, he said.

He was a very easy-going and fun person, Khashafa recalls.

And he wasn’t the only one feeling this.







The film’s official Instagram account shared a post on Friday June 16thto celebrate him as a “remarkable actor” and honor his “outstanding talent and dedication” on behalf of the cast and crew.

Mike was the father figure in the film and obviously the father figure on set, Khashafa said.

What people will remember about him are probably his laughs, his humor, he added. He just brought a lot of fun and energy.

Khashafa hopes to circulate the film to various film festivals and also release it this summer, but in the meantime he has organized a first screening on campus for faculty, students, family, cast and crew in April and Batayeh was up front. row, he said.

On April 20, just two days after the screening, Batayeh sent a touching text message to the young director:

Congratulations on the screening bro! The film looked great on the big screen. Looking forward to seeing future work coming soon!

This would be Batayeh’s last communication with the young filmmaker.

However, he still treasures another memory he received from him: a sweet selfie showing a smiling Batayeh with some of the cast and crew after wrapping filming in late December.

Khashafa now hopes that Batayeh’s legacy, both his career and his generosity, will be remembered.

He was there. I really hope he was able to leave his mark,” he said. “I guess it’s one of my big worries in life for myself or my goals in life to leave my mark here. To leave something, like, Well, I was here.







Khashafa further wanted his “mentor’s” brief final project to have a lasting impression on others.

I also really hope the movie brings some comfort to the people who loved it, you know? he said.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free, confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can call the national suicide prevention hotline 24/7 at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.