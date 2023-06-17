



TODAY’S WORD is banner. Example: The long, thin streamers flapped in the breeze as the ship docked in port. WORD OF THURSDAY was katabatic, i.e. (from a wind or a current of air) descending or descending a slope. Example: The katabatic gusts swept down the mountain, burying the village with the snow they were carrying. When Hollywood came to Martinsville In 1973 a movie was released based on the true story of NASCAR driver Junior Johnson. None other than movie star Jeff Bridges played Johnson in the film (character name: Junior Jackson). The film was based on an essay by Tom Wolfe titled The Last American Hero and the film was given the same title. Along with other actors such as Ned Beatty, Gary Busey and Gregory Walcott, did you know that it also stars the legendary Lewis Compton of Martinsville? People also read… Compton was a well-known radio personality in the area and was affectionately known as The Mouth of the South. Compton was also the track announcer at Martinsville Speedway for many years and came into contact with the celebrities who starred in the film. In fact, he played the role of…you guessed it…runway announcer in the movie. If you’ve never seen the movie or want to watch it again, search for your favorite streaming service. The stroller is said to be always available to watch. religious freedom In 1605, the new Emperor Jahangir demanded that Guru Arjan Dev Sahib, one of the ten pioneering Sikh Gurus of Sikhism, convert to Islam. Sahib refused Jahangir’s request. In response, Jahangir had Sahib tortured. Jahangir was made to sit on hot plates while hot sand was poured all over his body for five days. On the last day, it is written that Dev was taken to the Ravi River and was never seen or heard from again. It is for this martyrdom of Sahib that June 16 is observed in India as a day to commemorate and celebrate the life of Sahib, who sacrificed his life for the Sikh people. The Stroller found at bestplaces.net that nearly 54% of Martinsville residents identify as religious. Most of us are Baptists, followed by Methodists, Pentecostals, Catholics, Presbyterians, Lutherans and Episcopalians. Almost half of us simply identify as Christian. Our First Amendment to the United States Constitution provides that Congress shall make no law respecting the establishment of any religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof. On this day, you may not feel obligated to recognize the devout Sikh Sahib, but whatever your religion, if you are religious, you have reason to celebrate the protection and freedom granted by the United States. THURSDAY TRIVIA ANSWER: Richard Nixon was the US President who ended our participation in the Vietnam War. TODAY’S DAILY QUESTION: What is a male turkey called? Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

