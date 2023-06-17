Topgolf Opens New Location in Montgomery County





UPPER MERION Golf entertainment leader Topgolf will open its new location, Upper Merion, on Monday June 19th. The location, 588 North Gulph Road, is the growing company’s 89th location and third center in Pennsylvania. Other Topgolf locations in Pennsylvania are located in Northeast Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. You don’t know Topgolf? The company calls itself a sports entertainment complex that offers an inclusive, high-tech game of golf that anyone, including people who have never purchased a golf club, can participate in. “We want to bring more of the game to the world and we’re thrilled King of Prussia is our next place to be able to do that,” Topgolf COO General Gray said in a statement. It’s not about whether you’re good at golf or if you even know how to hold a club, we can help. We just want you to have a good time. The new Montgomery County location features 102 air-conditioned outdoor batting bays spread over three levels. Each span is equipped with lounge type furniture or high tables, is covered, has air heating and protection against bad weather. Each bay can accommodate up to six players and is billed by the hour. Once settled in their bay, a Topgolf employee will help customers choose which game they will play, of which there are over a dozen, as well as virtual golf courses and help them set up profiles for each player. To play, customers aim at giant targets located on the field. Topgolfs technology allows customers to track their golf ball and accurately mark each shot, based on the target it hits, according to information from the Topgolf King of Prussia website. Additionally, the center is equipped with Topgolf’s Toptracer technology, which plots the flight path, distance, and other metrics of each golf ball. Golf clubs are provided to customers upon check-in, and the company said there is no charge to use the clubs. Those wishing to bring their own golf clubs are welcome to do so. Guests can make a reservation in advance or walk in. The company said it encourages groups of seven or more to book ahead using Topgolfs online booking system. In addition to the bays, the new Topgolf has a full restaurant and bar. Topgolf employees or bay hosts will take orders and serve guests. Lessons are also available through Topgolf’s Coaching Program, led by the site’s Director of Education. Topgolf also organizes parties for small and large groups, tournaments and fundraisers, corporate events, team building activities and field trips. According to information on its website, Topgolf was born out of a timeless golf question, who hit it closer? Originally called Target Oriented Practice Golf, Topgolf used proprietary technology to help answer players’ question. The first Topgolf opened in the UK in 2000. The Montgomery County site will employ approximately 400 associates, or playmakers as the company calls them. From June 19, Topgolf King of Prussia will be open Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information about Topgolf King of Prussia, visit https://topgolf.com/us/king-of-prussia/. Those interested in learning about jobs can visit https://careers.topgolf.com/.

