Scoop actor Karishma Tanna: I deserve more, I feel a bit incomplete in this industry | Web series
Building on the success of his latest web show, Scoop, actor Karishma Tanna can’t thank the public enough for showering her with so much love. In the series directed by Hansal Mehta, Karishma tries out for the role of investigative journalist Jagruti Pathak (based on journalist Jigna Vohra), who has been framed for the murder of a fellow crime reporter. Having participated in OTT projects such as Guilty minds And Hush hush Along with several TV shows and a few movies, the actor says it’s only now that showrunners are realizing his true potential and giving him substantial roles. She is happy that the web space has allowed people to look beyond her glamorous image and see her in content-driven roles. However, she doesn’t overlook how difficult it has been to get to this point and how OTT continues to act as a blessing to players like her who are looking for good opportunities. Excerpts from an interview:
You must have read several comments from audiences who, after watching Scoop, felt that you were a very underrated actor. How do you react to such feedback and comments?
Yes, I feel underestimated because nobody so far has exploited my full potential. Just because I’ve done glamorous roles in the past and played characters on TV shows where I had to overact, everyone assumed I could only do it. It disappoints me sometimes. But the reason behind this notion is that there are very few directors who have the vision not to label you. Not everyone can mold you into character roles and bring out the best in you. I just hope that now (after Scoop), the public takes me more seriously as an actor, and I have more opportunities to prove that I am capable of doing even better. I feel a little incomplete in this industry and I deserve more.
Do you credit the web space somewhere for giving you the platform and opportunity to prove your talent?
When there was no OTT I struggled a lot, but now I’m optimistic that better days are here. Thanks to OTT, people see beyond the image the industry had of me. It was a game-changer for actors in the television industry, like me, who want to grow in their careers. It is because of my time on OTT that viewers finally appreciate my acting skills, which has never happened before.
So, are you saying it was a challenge initially to get rid of the tag of a TV actor to get streaming work?
These tags given to actors really bother me, especially in the case of TV celebrities because the (movie) industry has preconceived ideas about them. These lines should be blurred. And yes, getting rid of the label, breaking the stereotypes of being a TV actor and getting into OTT was quite a big fight / I had to take a break from TV, give myself time, learn more about my trade and then start again on OTT.
As an artist, what would you say that OTT has given you that neither television nor cinema could?
One of the main reasons I love working on OTT is the validation an artist gets here. It boosts your confidence. Unlike TV where no matter how much effort you put into the appreciation isn’t there. Second, in OTT projects, the script is written in detail, giving you time and space to focus on the nuances of your character and perform better. For example, Jagruti Pathak (my character in Scoop) is placed in police custody for 15 days, which stretches up to 30 days, then three months and six months. You live with the character and there’s enough time to build it up, which isn’t the case in TV or movies. That’s why when I’m in front of the camera while filming an OTT show, there’s a lot more happiness to play, which I don’t feel on any other platform.
Playing a character inspired by a real person could be quite difficult, considering the details required. Was it difficult for you to put yourself in Jigna Vohra’s shoes?
The series is inspired by the memoirs of Jigna Vohras Behind bars in Byculla: my days in prison. For my character, the briefing I got was, you don’t copy or follow anyone. You must create your own character. So I relied on the script and it became easy to stick to my director’s requirements and what was written.
Also, I didn’t want to take this opportunity to show my talent lightly. So, I worked very hard to make the character accessible to the public. I did my research to find out who Jigna was, what happened with her… I also went to police stations and followed a police reporter to study the nuances of my character.
