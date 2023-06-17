Augusta mayor accuses threat actor of crippling cyberattack





AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) — For the first time, Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson has said a threat actor was to blame for the cyberattack on the city’s computer systems. He is a hacker who exploits vulnerabilities in computer systems. Meanwhile, a cyber expert claims anyone could have had access to the systems for several weeks after the break-in. Unfortunately, these threat actors doing this type of thing, it’s a very sophisticated way to do it, Johnson said. City officials haven’t named who the threat actor is, but a hacker group known as BlackByte has claimed responsibility and demanded a ransom to unlock files it said were encrypted on computers. city ​​servers. As supposed evidence of being behind the attack, the group released data about the city, some of which is sensitive and private on the dark web. MORE NEWS 12: City officials are very careful in what they say, and the sophistication of the attack makes the ongoing investigation longer. I understand the frustrations even myself, Johnson said. You want to respond immediately. But one thing that I realize, these are very complex and complicated issues. After the attack was discovered on May 21, many city operations slowed with computer systems down. From now on, all departments will return to normal, except for three: Geographic Information Systems, Enterprise Asset Management and Solid Waste. A cybersecurity expert tells me that often when cities are attacked once, they become targets when they return to normal. Johnson says a possible solution lies in our backyard, because Augusta is a cybersecurity center for the military, private industry and education. I think we were going to collaborate more with our cyber partners who are here in our community, which I’m excited about because people often ask us, you know, Augusta is the cyber capital, Johnson said. I think you’ll see more of that as we move forward, he said. Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

