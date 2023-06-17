The Flash’s Surprise Cameo Reignites the Debate About Dead CGI Actors

The following article contains major spoilers for the flash.

Towards the end of the flash, the Ezra Miller-directed DC movie released this week, the titular speedster is running too fast (or something like that) and ripping through the fabric of the multiverse, giving us a glimpse into parallel universes. There’s a time when we see Nic Cage’s Aborted Superman beat up a giant spider, which sounds like a bit of fun (we’ll never, ever complain about a bit of Cage Rage). Then, looking through a portal, there is always a portal arrives the scanned likeness of Christopher Reeve, the original cloak wearer, who died in 2004 following a series of health problems.

The clip was leaked on Twitter and has been the subject of an ethical debate. Reeves’ appearance represents the next step in normalizing an unhealthy and questionable trend in Hollywood, one in which actors are brought back from the grave using new computer techniques. While we’ve already seen Audrey Hepburn resurrected for a Galaxy ad in 2014, the first example of a major blockbuster to inspire such vociferous debate was the long-dead Peter Cushing’s digital lookalike in Rogue One: A Star Wars Storystrangely taking over the role of the actor from the classic star wars movies like Grand Moff Tarkin in 2016.

Studios have once again robbed with the 2021s Ghostbusters: Afterlife, puppet corpse CG of OG’ buster Harold Ramis for his final act. As film critic Charles Bramesco lamented at the time: speaking in general terms, a crucial ethical line is crossed whenever computer technology begins to walk around the ghostly form of a deceased person, doubly so when that person was famous for his smiling irreverence and his digitally reanimated corpse arrives just in time for the most nauseating cornball moment in a film.

But Reeves appeared in the flash makes Ramis’ recreation more reverent in comparison: Life after death, the likeness of Ramis returned as the ghost of Egon Spengler, one of the original quartets of ghost counters, to reconcile with his family from beyond the grave. That wrapped up the movie’s emotional arc and hey, at least he digitized clone thing had something to do with it. Reeve just stands there, staring out, another familiar face to meet to cheering applause from the fans. The generous argument might posit that this is just a respectful nod to the legacy of a fan-favorite actor who long predated the superhero craze. You might also see it as a cynical tech flex; another grizzly CGI cameo, Reeve pulled himself off the ground in greedy pursuit of cigarette butts on the seats. Can we just let the guy sleep?

Since the cameo leaked, a video has circulated on Twitter from the late ’80s in which Reeve himself takes issue with Hollywood’s sort of new disease, something he calls a sequel. You very rarely get a sequel that is an improvement on what came before it, it says Wogan. God knows what he would think of the state of things now. Some took the clip as proof that the actor would have hated the digitization of his likeness from beyond the grave. Specifically, we just don’t know what he would think, since he’s been dead for nearly two decades. Besides the question of individual agency, and who is authorized to make decisions for the dead, there is also that of work: you would hope that Reeve’s cameo was signed by his estate, as has generally been the case. historically, but who gets his fees? Last I heard, the exchange rates with the Great Beyond are pretty terrible right now.

When considering the apparent lack of ethical respect in this computerized resurrection trend, a famous line from a summer’s biggest blockbuster comes to mind. To paraphrase: you were so concerned about whether or not you could, that you didn’t stop to think about whether you had to. In 2015 jurassic world, the recently deceased Richard Attenborough was not brought back to the fold as a ghostly facsimile, but rather cast in bronze as his character, dinosaur park supplier John Hammond. Say what you will about the artistic merits of this sequel, but there was an object lesson there in how to pay homage to the guy who built the place.

the flash hits UK cinemas on June 16.