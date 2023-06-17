Onir slams Bollywood for double standards, claims industry is still homophobic | Hindi Movie News







Speaking to the media, Onir said what angers him is when these same people tell stories about the LGBTQIA+ community from their perspective and talk about the rights of queer communities. He further adds that if these people cannot support the queer movement in times of need, they have no right to sit in creative spaces and decide what queer stories should be told. The director of I Am insists that they are all the same sex, male or female, and some closed people who write this from a very heteronormative point of view.

Onir also points out that most of the LGBT narratives that Bollywood movies follow focus more on why society should be accepting of queer people, but they forget that queer people’s lives aren’t all about acceptance. or gaps. The 54-year-old filmmaker also opened up about his recent conversation with an actor. Speaking about the industry’s perception of the community, Onir recalls that he recently contacted an actor for a role and his immediate response was that he had already done a gay character. Onir’s question is will he say the same about straight characters? Nor does he understand why Bollywood so easily reduces the lives of the queer community to their sexuality. According to the director of My Brother… Nikhil, being gay is only part of who you are.

This is why Onir feels that all this industry talk about inclusivity is nothing more than a way for the heteronormative world to congratulate itself for doing the bare minimum and that in reality , they just fight with their homophobic thoughts.

