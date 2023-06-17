Entertainment
Half a century of dance for actor Vineeth Radhakrishnan
Actor-dancer Vineeth Radhakrishnan at his dance school in Kochi on Friday. | Photo credit: THULASI KAKKAT
Actor-dancer Vineeth Radhakrishnan is in pursuit of joy every moment of his life, and it started, as he recalls, at the age of three when he used to run and dance at him in Koyilandy. As a small child, he used to entertain visitors to his home with a dance number to the song Kettille Kottyathoru Mootha Pillechen from Malayalam movie Maanyashree Vishwamitranwhich was released in 1974. This pursuit of joy through dance, with Bharatanatyam being its strong point, is now 50 glorious years old and still going strong.
Every time you do a character as a dancer you become one, be it Lord Krishna or a prince or even a monkey. It gives you a feeling of inner joy. Moreover, there is a connection with the Supreme. It is absolute Bhakti beyond religion although our traditional dance items are based on religious beliefs. The joy you derive from it begins to shape you as a person and there will be a refinement. It is only when you completely surrender to your guru that you really begin to absorb the techniques and they begin to grow within you. That’s how those 50 years have been for me, says Vineeth.
He was the first recipient of the Kalaprathibha award instituted by the Government of Kerala for the State School Arts Festival held in Thrissur in 1986. A huge cheering crowd from St. Josephs Higher Secondary School, Thalassery, the received along with other school winners when they arrived at Thalassery station after the party. The dance maestro still cherishes those moments and happily remembers how they were taken by van from the station to school accompanied by a colorful band.
Vineeth says the State School Arts Festival and the Kalaprathipha Prize were like stepping stones for him, and there was only healthy competition in those days. His Guru Kalamandalam Saraswathy encouraged him to participate in festivals. Meeting her was a turning point in his career as a dancer. Although he started learning dance systematically at the age of four from Guru Chemancherry Kunjuraman Nair in Koyilandy, he was too small to keep up. Later, when he was in Class 7, his parents sent him to Professor Saraswathy in Kozhikode. She started to correct me – my postures, positions and Hasthas. And I started to realize what dance is during these four years, to understand its nuances and its theory. She even led a arangettam for me during the Thiruvangad Sree Ramaswami temple festival even though I used to dance for many functions before that, says Vineeth.
After moving to Chennai for his degree in 1988, he started learning Kuchipudi under the guidance of Master Vempati Chinna Satyam. He learned Kuchipudi there for three years. I only learned the basics LEFT And caste. Kuchipudi helps you get a lot of grace and her moves are very feminine. It takes intense training to do it right. But my mind was in Bharatanatyam, adds Vineeth.
I will never forget this performance and I was astonished! I had never seen anything like it before. She performed Ramaya Tubhyam Namaha on stage. After the performance, we went to meet him backstage. She looked like a heavenly goddess in that yellow aharya
His passion for Bharatanatyam had been rekindled by a performance he witnessed in 1988 in New York. His actress-dancer aunt Padmini had taken him to Chicago to perform with actor Shobhana at a reception hosted by Malayalees. While there, his aunt took him to see a Guru Padma Subrahmanyam performance in New York. I will never forget this performance and I was astonished. I had never seen anything like it before. She performed Ramaya Tubhyam Namaha on stage. After the performance, we went to meet him backstage. She looked like a heavenly goddess in that yellow aharyaremembers Vineeth.
Actor-dancer Vineeth Radhakrishnan at his dance school in Kochi on Friday.
Vineeth became a disciple of Padhukka, as he affectionately calls Guru Padma Subrahmanyam, in 1992. By this time, he had become a very busy actor in Malayalam and Tamil and could not attend classes regularly. At the end of 2002, he returned to her. From then on, he was a regular student of Padhukka, learning Natya Sastra’s techniques and objects, and later performing in his productions. I still attend her online classes that she started for a group of students during the pandemic. During these three years, she taught us 25 extraordinary traditional objects.
He opened his dance school, Nrityagruham, in Kochi in 2019 with the blessing of his revered Guru. Vineeth says he had to brush up on all the basics and theories and took a refresher course at Padhukkas school before starting Nrityagruham. It follows the same pedagogy and processes designed by Padhukka to systematically and scientifically train students. According to Vineeth, Dr. Padma had revived a lost tradition called Marga, which are techniques based on Natya Sastra which are excellent for dance training. Current Bharatanatyam evolved from this. In pedagogy, there is training for everyone frame and the student’s body is trained to pick up any movement. His Guru formed the pedagogy by merging it with the current Bharatanatyam adavu techniques. She put it together and called it Bharata Nrityam. The pedagogy has a completeness and it makes the learner very rich in the knowledge of the theory. This gives students incredible opportunities for exploration in their dance journey as there is a huge vocabulary of LEFTelements and movements that they can apply when choreographing or adapting new things, he says of his monumental work Gurus which took around 20 years of research to materialize in its current form.
Being a teacher and connecting with students is a learning experience, says Vineeth. He urges students to be selective in this information age and expose themselves to high-level dances and watch as many shows as possible. Observation is the best way to learn, he tells young dancers and asks them to stick to a master in their endless and happy journey of dance.
