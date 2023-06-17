Taapsee Pannu talks camps and power play in Bollywood





Taapsee Pannu’s next film alongside Shah Rukh Khan is Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. As she nears her tenth year in the entertainment industry, the actress recently opened up about ‘camps’ in Bollywood and how she prepared for the ‘foul games’ she knew she would have to face. face in his career. Taapsee explained how actors get opportunities based on the circles they are part of. Recently, in an interview with a leading news portal, Taapsee said, “Yes, Bollywood camps are not something people don’t know about. They have been around forever. It can be the basis of the circle friends of an actor, a certain agency or a group they’re part of and people’s loyalty differs based on that.” Nonetheless, she chooses not to harbor resentment towards the entertainment industry or accuse it of favoritism towards those outside of the industry. “Everyone should have the right to choose who they want to work with or have in their movies. I can’t blame them for thinking about their own careers,” said the actress, who has appeared in Blurr, Dobaaraa, Shabaash Mithu and Loop Lapeta. during the previous year. While she acknowledges it’s an ongoing struggle for someone like her, outside of the industry, to maintain relevance, the Haseen Dillruba (2021) actor stresses that she refuses to become a “bitter person” due to his earlier awareness of the unfair nature of the industry. Continuing, she wonders: “I never had the idea that everything would be fair in the film industry. I always knew it would be biased. So why talk about it now?” According to her, the nature of the industry is inherently unfair, with the tide often working against you. If, despite all the challenges, one still decides to be part of this industry, it becomes a personal choice and there is no room for later complaints. Taapsee has collaborated with renowned filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap, Srijit Mukerji, Anubhav Sinha and others. However, her recent films have not achieved the level of success she desired. On this, she explains that getting into the industry is only the first step, and once you get the chance, there’s an ongoing struggle to make your presence known. Every film requires a continuous effort to prove itself, as one successful film does not guarantee long-term success, especially for those without industry connections. To establish a strong position, people like her must consistently deliver high-quality work. See also: Taapsee Pannu shares more photos from his vacation in the United States

