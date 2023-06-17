



According to a rule by Ian Fleming of the james bond books, many of the actors who played the role were too old. The 007 featured in Fleming’s novels and the one seen in the Bond films are not necessarily the same character. Bond’s rougher edges were sanded away when he made the leap to movies, though his feminization, booze and knack for killing remained intact. The relatively unknown Sean Connery was not at all who Fleming had in mind for 007, and he was thinking along the lines of Cary Grant or David Niven. VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Of course, Connery proved to be a perfect cast, and over 60 years later still defines the spy for fans of the james bond movies. In the years since, five more actors have played 007, Daniel Craig being the most recent. Cast for James Bond 26 will likely see an early-to-mid-30s actor inherit the mantle, ensuring he can carry on with the physically taxing part for at least a few movies. The franchise rarely addresses Bond’s actual age, which is a good thing because the book reveals the mandatory retirement age for 00 agents. Related: James Bond: How Old Was Each 007 Actor In Each Movie

00 agents are supposed to retire at 45 Fleming also avoided giving Bond a specific age in his novels, although it is taken for granted that he was somewhere in his thirties. THE moonraker The novel reveals that the retirement age for 00 agents is 45, though Bond has many years ahead of him before he needs to worry about that. While Sean Connery was 31 when he started his run with Doctor No and George Lazenby was 29 On Her Majesty’s Secret ServiceRoger Moore was 45 when he made his 007 debut with 1973 Live and Let Die. That means he should have already retired as Agent 00, and it’s only made worse by the fact that Moore was 58 when he starred in his final outing. A view to kill. Many Bond actors passed Fleming’s retirement age during their run; Pierce Brosnan was 41 when he started and 49 when he finished with die another daywhile Daniel Craig was around 51 when he shot no time to die. In the case of the latter, Bond is actually retired when the story begins. Connery was 53 when he starred in the unofficial Never say neverbut again his 007 gives up in the end. The only James Bond actors to ‘retire’ in time Some james bond performers managed to quit their roles before the mandatory retirement age came into effect. On Her Majesty’s Secret Service was his only appearance, Lazenby left the role at age 29. Timothy Dalton was 41 when he appeared in Living daylights and 43 in License to kill. Unfortunately, the latter turned out to be its last outing, with a lawsuit keeping the franchise out of cinema screens for six years. Dalton briefly considered a golden eye return before leaving the role; had he returned, he would have been 49 in the 1995 blockbuster.

