Disney Delays ‘Avengers’ Movie After Cast Is Fired, Report Says

Most recent avengers the film may be delayed for a longer period following a change announced by Disney.

Marvel Studios began hatching the idea for The Avengers way back in 2009 when The Walt Disney Company purchased the studio with the intention of bringing several marquee heroes into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as we call it today. The result was a major hit that brought in billions of dollars at the box office and included many major stars along the way, and we’re just entering Phase 5.

Marvel Studios’ The Avengers (2012), of course, was the movie that really laid the groundwork for the whole plan to get going. The film gave fans something to look forward to seeing Captain America, The Hulk, Iron Man and others introduced to the organization, and when the film was released, it grossed an impressive $1.5 billion. Since that moment, Disney and Marvel have built on that success.

The original Avengers team included Captain America / Steve Rogers (played by Chris Evans), Iron Man / Tony Stark (played by Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (played by Chris Hemsworth), Hulk / Bruce Banner (played by Mark Ruffalo ), Black Widow / Natasha Romanoff (played by Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye / Clint Barton (played by Jeremy Renner). Since the first film, however, many other heroes have been added to the team, including Scarlet Witch (played by Elizabeth Olsen), Falcon (Anthony Mackie), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) Spider -Man (Tom Holland) and War Machine (Don Cheadle), to name a few.

At the end of Phase 3, we officially said goodbye to Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. with Avengers: Endgame (2019), a movie that grossed nearly $2.8 billion, and moved into the MCU’s Phase 4 with new faces in leadership positions.

The next Avengers films, are titled Avengers: Kang Dynasty And Avengers: Secret Wars. Marvel recently announced that it would be delaying these movies for a year, and many speculated that one of the main reasons was due to the ongoing WGA strike in Hollywood.

Of course, that’s one of the reasons, but another report says Disney may be trying to buy time to fill the role of a controversial star. Jonathan Majors is an actor who has had a significant impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He played the character of Kang the Conqueror, in which he first appeared in the Disney+ series Loki.From there, Majors portrayed the character inAnt-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniawhich came out earlier this year, and was expected to play a significant role in each of the next two Avengers films, especially the title film.

But, that may not be the case after all.

GFR Reports that Disney may be looking to recast the character. In March this year, Majors was arrested for domestic violence following allegations from an unnamed woman. Later reports claimed that Majors pushed her into a car and that she was taken to hospital with “minor injuries”. Lawyers for the Majors said the actor denies any wrongdoing and looks forward to clearing his name in court.

“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is likely the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows,” his legal team said. “We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the district attorney in the hope that all charges will be dropped shortly.”

Despite this statement, there have been quite a few backlashes from fans against the actor. It was reported earlier this week that Ant-Man 3′the episode of Assembled, which was due to land on Disney+ on June 14, 2023, has been pushed back. While Disney hasn’t given a reason for the delay, many have speculated that it could be related to the controversy surrounding Majors.

It is important to remember that nothing has been confirmed and this report is currently only speculation.