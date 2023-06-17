Entertainment
Disney Delays ‘Avengers’ Movie After Cast Is Fired, Report Says
Most recent avengers the film may be delayed for a longer period following a change announced by Disney.
Marvel Studios began hatching the idea for The Avengers way back in 2009 when The Walt Disney Company purchased the studio with the intention of bringing several marquee heroes into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as we call it today. The result was a major hit that brought in billions of dollars at the box office and included many major stars along the way, and we’re just entering Phase 5.
Marvel Studios’ The Avengers (2012), of course, was the movie that really laid the groundwork for the whole plan to get going. The film gave fans something to look forward to seeing Captain America, The Hulk, Iron Man and others introduced to the organization, and when the film was released, it grossed an impressive $1.5 billion. Since that moment, Disney and Marvel have built on that success.
The original Avengers team included Captain America / Steve Rogers (played by Chris Evans), Iron Man / Tony Stark (played by Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (played by Chris Hemsworth), Hulk / Bruce Banner (played by Mark Ruffalo ), Black Widow / Natasha Romanoff (played by Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye / Clint Barton (played by Jeremy Renner). Since the first film, however, many other heroes have been added to the team, including Scarlet Witch (played by Elizabeth Olsen), Falcon (Anthony Mackie), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) Spider -Man (Tom Holland) and War Machine (Don Cheadle), to name a few.
At the end of Phase 3, we officially said goodbye to Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. with Avengers: Endgame (2019), a movie that grossed nearly $2.8 billion, and moved into the MCU’s Phase 4 with new faces in leadership positions.
The next Avengers films, are titled Avengers: Kang Dynasty And Avengers: Secret Wars. Marvel recently announced that it would be delaying these movies for a year, and many speculated that one of the main reasons was due to the ongoing WGA strike in Hollywood.
Of course, that’s one of the reasons, but another report says Disney may be trying to buy time to fill the role of a controversial star. Jonathan Majors is an actor who has had a significant impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He played the character of Kang the Conqueror, in which he first appeared in the Disney+ series Loki.From there, Majors portrayed the character inAnt-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniawhich came out earlier this year, and was expected to play a significant role in each of the next two Avengers films, especially the title film.
But, that may not be the case after all.
GFR Reports that Disney may be looking to recast the character. In March this year, Majors was arrested for domestic violence following allegations from an unnamed woman. Later reports claimed that Majors pushed her into a car and that she was taken to hospital with “minor injuries”. Lawyers for the Majors said the actor denies any wrongdoing and looks forward to clearing his name in court.
“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is likely the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows,” his legal team said. “We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the district attorney in the hope that all charges will be dropped shortly.”
Despite this statement, there have been quite a few backlashes from fans against the actor. It was reported earlier this week that Ant-Man 3′the episode of Assembled, which was due to land on Disney+ on June 14, 2023, has been pushed back. While Disney hasn’t given a reason for the delay, many have speculated that it could be related to the controversy surrounding Majors.
It is important to remember that nothing has been confirmed and this report is currently only speculation.
|
Sources
2/ https://insidethemagic.net/2023/06/disney-delays-avengers-movie-after-firing-actor-report-ab1/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US Open: Fans and media destroy LACC after historic low first round
- Disney Delays ‘Avengers’ Movie After Cast Is Fired, Report Says
- Field hockey adds five incoming student-athletes to the roster
- Strong Young Minds hosts “Black Vivid Fashion Show X” in Springfield
- Nova Scotia government announces plans to build 8 schools
- TURKEY 2023 EARTHQUAKE RESPONSE: HUMANITARIAN SNAPSHOT IN MALATYA, FROM 8 JUNE 2023 – TURKEY
- The road where the dump truck hit the cyclist was approved for cycle lane study by the council in April
- Boris Johnson uses the Daily Mail’s first column to discuss a slimming drug amid rule-breaking allegations
- Almost All James Bond Actors Are Too Old, According To This Ian Fleming Rule
- The Charlotte City Council approves funds for the proposed tennis complex
- The leading fashion magazine
- War in Ukraine: Battles rage as Ukraine fights to reclaim territory from Russia