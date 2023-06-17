On “TTA” by Sigur Rs, warmth and light break through the darknessExBulletin







. Tim Dunk / Courtesy of the artist

Tim Dunk / Courtesy of the artist The music scene in Iceland is very “petit-d” democratic. Musicians can rehearse with a symphony during the day and play in a metal band at night. It’s no surprise, then, that Iceland’s beloved rock band Sigur Rs kicks off their summer tour on Friday with a 41-piece orchestra. The concerts are in support of TTAthe band’s first album in 10 years. Sigur Rs’ music, with its lush layers of slow grandeur, often commanded a symphonic feel. TTA, the group’s eighth album, manages to be both the most majestic and the most intimate. Strings, keyboards and vocals reach dramatic heights, while bittersweet melodies seek release. TTA happened by chance. Even before the release of Sigur Rs’ previous album in 2013, the band members more or less went their separate ways. Kjartan Sveinsson, the keyboardist, began writing film scores and classical pieces, while singer-guitarist Jn r Birgisson, who calls himself Jnsi, continued his solo career.

“It was kind of like an accident,” Jnsi told NPR of the reunion. “Kjartan hadn’t been in the band for 10 years and he came to visit me in LA and we did a recording jam session in my basement.” The two friends, who had been making music together for more than two decades, started having fun and creative sparks were ignited. Then the pandemic hit and the project was stalled. But later, after another session in the basement and input from original bassist Georg Hlm, a new album, in all its dark beauty, began to crystallize. TTA unfolds like a cycle of symphonic songs, with leader Jnsi’s high-flying falsetto often reaching operatic ecstasy in songs like “Skel” (Shell), which he calls “the emo song”, and “Ylur (Warmth) where the vocalist stays in the air, riding the spiraling thermals of strings and electronics. Fragrant in luxurious reverberation, TTAThe dense atmosphere of sound makes it difficult to tell the difference between acoustic and electronic instruments, especially when Jnsi picks up a cello bow to play his electric guitar. Youtube

It’s also difficult to decipher the words, whether they’re in Icelandic or what the band has sometimes called Hopelandic, a series of made-up syllables without any meaning. But like opera, where you may not understand the native language, it’s the band’s surefire way of writing heart-pounding melodies and Jnsi’s expressive performance that conveys all that’s needed. Another Hopelandic song is “Klettur” (Cliff), which sports a heavy, concussive beat that suddenly stops to allow the heavens to open up in celestial light via huge keyboard pedals and rising strings. The music of TTA could, depending on your mood, appear dark or glorious. Jonsi calls the album “heavy but hopeful” and admits it was written in the shadow of the pandemic and war in Ukraine. Yet there are rays of pure golden light in the darkness.

